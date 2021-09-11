CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots-Dolphins matchup is causing a McCourty family feud

Cover picture for the articleThe McCourty family faces quite the predicament this weekend. Veteran safety and New England co-captain Devin McCourty will help lead the Patriots in their season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. That means he'll square off against his twin brother, veteran cornerback and Dolphins co-captain Jason McCourty, who signed with Miami this offseason after spending three years with Devin in New England.

The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFL
