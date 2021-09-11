CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County sees substantial drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations – nearly 100 from previous day

By City News Service
Daily Breeze
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell by nearly 100 on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 12th consecutive day that the total has declined. There were 1,226 hospitalized COVID patients in county hospitals as of Saturday, down from 1,321 the previous day, according to state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care dropped from 387 to 368.

Westword

CDC: 62 of 64 Colorado Counties Should Have COVID Mask Mandates

On September 16, Pitkin County, anchored by Aspen, became the second county in Colorado to reinstate a COVID-19 mask mandate for indoor public spaces, following San Miguel County and Boulder County, whose orders went into effect on September 1 and September 3, respectively. (A mask mandate for San Juan County expired on September 10.)
Joe Biden
montanarightnow.com

Missoula County breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record 2nd day in a row

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County health officials say the county has broken the COVID-19 hospitalization record the second consecutive day Friday. The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a Facebook post there are currently 48 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Missoula County. "Please take this pandemic seriously for the health and...
CBS Baltimore

Health Officials Say Covid-19 Booster Shot May Not Be Necessary For Many Marylanders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The concern in our state right now is the arise of Covid-19 variants. Doctors from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health spoke Wednesday about vaccine efficacy and whether or not a booster shot will be needed. The Governor’s Office tweeted that more than 99 percent of the state’s covid cases are the Delta variant. The other variants have very low numbers. For Joanne Scott and her family, they have not been taking any chances. “I’m not so much worried but I’m also of the mindset we should go with the original plan of staying socially distant, wearing our...
Daily Breeze

Churches win in fight against viral restrictions

It’s probably small consolation to the many thousands of ruined business owners and millions of other Californians whose lives have been damaged by COVID-19 restrictions, but it turns out that the government can be hit with penalties for COVID-19 violations, too. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will...
Herald Tribune

Big drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Sarasota Memorial

Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 patient count dropped 24% over the last week as the wave of hospitalizations from the highly-infectious delta variant of the virus continues to ebb. The hospital had 187 COVID-19 patients Thursday, compared with 198 Wednesday and 246 a week ago. The number of COVID-19 patients at...
York Dispatch Online

COVID-19 death toll jumps by four in York County on Tuesday

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday, boosting the total to 867 since the pandemic began, according to state health officials. These deaths come at the same time as 153 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 52,906. As of Tuesday, the county's...
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County surpasses 50% fully vaccinated for those who are eligible

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has surpassed 50% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated. 52.85% of Butte County’s population who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated. Glenn County has also surpassed 50% with 52.6% of its population eligible for the vaccine being fully vaccinated.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Public Health reports 16 Butte County COVID deaths in last week

OROVILLE — Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, Butte County Public Health has announced four additional deaths over the weekend. The county office warned in a news release additional deaths are expected to be verified this week but the office is waiting on reviews of medical records and the confirmation of death certificates before making any announcements.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

