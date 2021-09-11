CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Army Player Running Onto The Field With An American Flag Is A Beautiful Sight

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
God bless America, amirite?

On the 20th anniversary of the horrifying terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centers, Army, Navy, and many other schools have taken to the opportunity to honor the memories of all those died, and those who rushed into danger to save those still trapped in the rubble.

We already saw Navy debut those phenomenal Marine Corps uniforms, they’ll be kicking off against Air Force today, but over in West Point, New York, Army made one HELLUVA entrance at Michie Stadium.

Facing off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Army ran onto the field with every player carrying an American flag, accompanied by a few first responders.

If that doesn’t give you goosebumps on September 11th, check your pulse.

Army by a zillion.

