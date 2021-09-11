CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Southern Maryland Shifts To Walk From Home

By The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281md0_0btEQ1iD00

[McLean, VA] September 10, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Southern Maryland is shifting from a large gathering at Asbury Solomons on Saturday, Sept. 18 to a “Walk from Home,” with participants walking in their neighborhoods.

“To ensure the safety of our walkers, volunteers and staff, we are encouraging all participants registered for this Walk to participate by walking from home in their community,” said Kate Rooper, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “While the recent Delta variant surge is impacting the way we walk, it doesn’t change the reason we walk. More than ever, with the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Maryland alone, there are more than 110,000 people living with the disease and 238,000 caregivers.

To enhance the walk from home experience, the updated Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app creates an opportunity for the community to connect. On Walk day, through the app, participants will be able to track their Walk from Home on a route map including an augmented reality start and finish line. Additionally, participants can watch a prerecorded Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony, and access an augmented reality Promise Garden where they can select and personalize a flower representing their connection to the disease and plant it among others.

The mobile app also can be used to track participant’s fundraising progress, deposit check donations, and message team members and donors via text message, email, WhatsApp, and Snapchat.

To register and receive the latest updates on Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk .

The post Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Southern Maryland Shifts To Walk From Home appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health receives $1.8 million grant to support community-based COVID-19 response in vulnerable communities

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced a three-year, $1.8 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen community-based COVID-19 response in three underserved jurisdictions. The award provides $600,00 annually in financial support and technical assistance for MDH community health workers in Allegany, Dorchester, and Somerset counties. “Community […] The post Maryland Department of Health receives $1.8 million grant to support community-based COVID-19 response in vulnerable communities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Foster’s Grille Giveback to Support COVID-19 Response and Research

Waldorf, Md. — On Thursday, September 23, 2021, 20% of sales from Foster’s Grille customers who mention Unity Bands will go to local COVID-19 frontline heroes and researchers. When the founder of this local nonprofit project set a goal to donate $10,000 to COVID-19 response in December 2020, he was not sure what to expect. […] The post Foster’s Grille Giveback to Support COVID-19 Response and Research appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant

BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2021) – To support healthy nutrition options for Maryland students, the Maryland State Department of Education’s (MSDE) Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs (OSCNP) and the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) have been awarded $96,766 through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School grant program. In partnership with […] The post Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Maryland Society
City
Solomons, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

La Plata Artist Selected for Two Year Long Art Show at Oxon Hill Manor

Addison Likins, a local artist from La Plata, installed his sculpture last week at Oxon Hill Manor in Oxon Hill, Md for a two-year exhibit “Past and Present”.  The exhibition, which runs until September 15, 2023, was scheduled to open September 13, 2021, and is presented by the Washington Sculptors Group and Oxon Hill Manor, a […] The post La Plata Artist Selected for Two Year Long Art Show at Oxon Hill Manor appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Golf Carts Pose Problems for Cobb Island Residents

Cobb Island, MD- On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the Cobb Island Citizens Association met with Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District to seek help regarding the prevalence of golf carts on their streets, securing areas beneath the new bridge that connects the island to the mainland, and adding a second turn lane at US […] The post Golf Carts Pose Problems for Cobb Island Residents appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CalvertHealth Medical Center Earns National Recognition for Efforts to Improve Stroke Treatment

Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth Medical Center has received the American Heart GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for our commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. This marks the 10th consecutive year CalvertHealth has been recognized for stroke achievement by the American Heart […] The post CalvertHealth Medical Center Earns National Recognition for Efforts to Improve Stroke Treatment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health launches grassroots community canvassing program to engage unvaccinated Marylanders

—The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced the launch of the Community COVID-19 Vaccination Project, a community-based, door-to-door canvassing effort to directly engage Marylanders living in areas with low vaccination rates. Canvassing will begin in mid-September and will continue through June 2022. “We have made tremendous progress in vaccinating...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Alzheimer#Smartphone App#Southern Maryland#Americans#Whatsapp
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Is The Sixth Most Vaccinated State In The Nation: Study

Maryland is well ahead of most of the states in the nation in terms of vaccinating its residents, according to a recent study. The WalletHub study was published on Monday. It said that Maryland is the sixth most vaccinated state in the nation. Massachusetts was ranked the most vaccinated state and Mississippi was ranked the […] The post Maryland Is The Sixth Most Vaccinated State In The Nation: Study appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert ASA Lafferty Receives Optimist Club Award

Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Tammy L. Lafferty was recognized by the Optimist Club of Calvert – Prince Frederick at its annual Respect for Law ceremony on September 13, 2021.   Ms. Lafferty was honored for her work on behalf of the children of Calvert County.  She and her staff have collected […] The post Calvert ASA Lafferty Receives Optimist Club Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

County Executive Pittman, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Launch Digital Services Grant Program

Annapolis, MD (September 14, 2021) Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) announced the launch of a new Digital Services Grant (DSG) to help small brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofits in Anne Arundel County do business in an increasingly digital economy. Funded with $500,000 in federal American Recovery Act funds […] The post County Executive Pittman, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Launch Digital Services Grant Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW) Honored with Calvert County BOCC Proclamation and Receives Donation from Estate of Barbara A. Tyler

Prince Frederick, Maryland – On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Office on Aging honored Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. with a proclamation.  Shirl Hendley, President, CMOW, accepted the honor from Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart. The declaration paid tribute to the many local citizens who chose to […] The post Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW) Honored with Calvert County BOCC Proclamation and Receives Donation from Estate of Barbara A. Tyler appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Organizations receive over $130K in State Highway Safety Grants

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced more than $12 million in federal highway safety grants as part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities. “With traffic already back to pre-pandemic levels, it is even more important that we continue working to make our streets and roadways safer and more accessible,” […] The post SoMD Organizations receive over $130K in State Highway Safety Grants appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Pets in Need Pet of the Week: Zena

Zena is a brown and black female Caine Corso mix. She is approximately 3 years old. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption. To make an appointment to come to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! FOR MORE INFORMATION: Tri-County Animal Shelter 6707 Animal Shelter Road Hughesville, MD 20637 301-932-1713 EMAIL: […] The post SoMD Pets in Need Pet of the Week: Zena appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms

SILVER SPRING, Md. — With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan to follow the lead of other state lawmakers and extend eviction protections to prevent a looming crisis. Maryland’s safeguards ended in August, just after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe […] The post MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health Launches Social Media Initiative to Directly Combat COVID-19 Misinformation and Disinformation

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced a social media initiative to combat COVID-19 misinformation and disinformation and ensure that Marylanders have accurate information about life-saving vaccines, the importance of testing, and other COVID-19-related facts.  MDH will begin posting COVID-19 facts on its GoVaxMaryland Twitter feed starting today. The account will […] The post Maryland Department of Health Launches Social Media Initiative to Directly Combat COVID-19 Misinformation and Disinformation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland One of the Best Colleges in the State per Niche

St. Mary’s City, MD- St. Mary’s College of Maryland is one of the Best Colleges in Maryland according to Niche.com. St. Mary’s College ranks #6 out of the top 10 ranked for Niche’s 2022 list. Among other rankings, Niche also ranks St. Mary’s College: #1 of 22 Best College Food in Maryland #2 of 13 […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland One of the Best Colleges in the State per Niche appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy