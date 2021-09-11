CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2022

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
Annapolis, Md. (September 10, 2021) – Leadership Maryland, the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders, is now accepting applications for the Class of 2022. Leadership Maryland’s selection committee will choose 52 applicants to complete an eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic, and environmental issues.

Applications are open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland applicants will have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. The chosen class will reflect a cross-section of the state by including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity, age, and gender.

“Leadership Maryland offers an eye-opening, hands-on learning program that many of our alumni consider to be one of the most rewarding experiences of their careers,” said Renée Winsky, ’05, president and Chief Executive Officer, Leadership Maryland. “We are searching for the next cohort of our state’s most impassioned and motivated leaders. Our Class of 2022 will gain knowledge of Maryland’s challenges, insight into their own personal influence and leadership ability, and lifelong access to an incredible network of the state’s most influential leaders.”

To be considered for the Class of 2022, application packages must include:

  • Completed application, available online only at www.LeadershipMD.org ;
  • Paid non-refundable application fee of $250;
  • Two references;
  • One letter of recommendation;
  • Authorizing official statement from applicant’s supervisor or CEO (unless applicant is self-employed or are their own supervisor);
  • Professional color photo

Completed application packages and registration fees must be received by Leadership Maryland (134 Holiday Court, Suite 318, Annapolis, Md. 21401) by 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 . Upon acceptance of the application, candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview with members of the Leadership Maryland selection committee. The selected Class of 2022 will be announced in early February 2022.

Before applying, candidates should know they will be able to attend Class of 2022 sessions on the following dates:

  • March 14 (evening reception)
  • April 21 & 22 (Orientation – mandatory)
  • May 19 & 20
  • June 16 & 17
  • July 14 & 15
  • September 15 & 16
  • October 13 & 14
  • November 11
  • December 6 (Graduation)

Full information regarding Leadership Maryland’s application instructions, selection process, tuition and financial assistance, 2022 program dates and locations, and attendance policy are available at www.LeadershipMD.org . Anyone with questions may contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or Info@LeadershipMD.org .

The post Leadership Maryland Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

