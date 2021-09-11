CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Humanities Offers New Round Of Relief Funding To Cultural Organizations Suffering Longterm Economic Impacts From Covid

By Maryland Humanities
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xo9dE_0btEPuhM00

(Baltimore, MD) – Maryland Humanities announces the Sustaining Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) Grants, a new funding opportunity for Maryland nonprofits with a primary focus on the humanities. The grants will support Maryland nonprofits that have been adversely impacted by the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of the $910,000 grant fund is to ensure that organizations can continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning. Grants will support nonprofit general operating expenses, which include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs, or other expenses. Applications open September 15 with a deadline of September 30 at 11:59 P.M.

Eligible nonprofit organizations will offer humanities programming as a significant part of their mission. They include museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community or cultural organizations with a significant focus on the humanities and an annual budget of up to $300,000. All grant awards will be for a minimum of $10,000 with a maximum of 91 grant awards. Maryland Humanities aims to fund organizations throughout all regions of Maryland.

These grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

“Maryland Humanities is proud to provide support for organizations across the state of Maryland. They are central to telling the current and past stories of our state,” says Lindsey Baker, Executive Director at Maryland Humanities. “Thank you to our elected officials in Congress and the National Endowment for the Humanities for entrusting us with this significant responsibility and opportunity to be a leader for the field.”

Learn more about our SHARP Grants, eligibility, and deadlines here. [SHARP website link]  To apply for a Maryland Humanities SHARP grant, register or sign in to our online Grants Portal . For questions, email Maryland Humanities’ Grants Team at sharp@mdhumanities.org .

The post Maryland Humanities Offers New Round Of Relief Funding To Cultural Organizations Suffering Longterm Economic Impacts From Covid appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
localdvm.com

Governor Hogan announces immediate authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors in congregate care facilities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) –Maryland Governor (R) Larry Hogan announced vaccine booster shots will be available for seniors 65 years and older in congregate settings. Along with seniors, Hogan also directed that pharmacies can provide booster shots to anyone who determines themselves immuno-compromised, even without a prescription. “For several weeks now,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hogan approves COVID booster shots for some residents age 65+

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — As more interest and curiosity grows about the need for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he is moving forward with authorizing the boosters for certain people. The governor is authorizing booster shots for people who are 65 and older if...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
dequeenbee.com

Council approves resolution to accept covid relief funds

The De Queen City Council approved a resolution to accept Federal Relief Act money at their Sept. 7 meeting. According to the resolution, on March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law to provide relief from the covid pandemic. The funds may be used to abate negative economic effects on households, businesses and non-profits. It can also be used to aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality. Another benefit is to provide premium pay to eligible workers of the city that are performing essential work or by providing grants to eligible employers that perform essential work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hawk Eye

'Mini stimulus' available for Iowa's artists, arts, cultural organizations recovering from COVID pandemic

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced three new grants aimed at rejuvenating Iowa's arts after the COVID-19 related pause in entertainment. The relief comes in the form of $2.4 million from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Biden in March.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Organizations#Southern Maryland#Charity#The Sustaining Humanities#The U S Congress#Grants Portal
businessjournaldaily.com

Policy Matters Ohio Report Documents Uneven Economic Impact of COVID

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped Ohio’s economy, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ohioans out of the workforce and exacerbating racial, gender and income inequality, according to Policy Matters Ohio’s annual report on Ohio’s workforce. “The State of Working Ohio 2021: Meeting the Moment” looks at government policies...
OHIO STATE
funcheap.com

Muni Gets $288 Million in Covid Relief Funds

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will receive $288.2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday. The newly announced funding comes from the more than $30 billion that’s been allocated to public transportation nationwide under the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WCAX

COVID relief funds to boost Vermont mental health services

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is going to be using COVID-19 relief funds to help improve mental health services in the state. The state said Friday that the Department of Mental Health will be providing $4.6 million in federal funds to local mental health and other service agencies across the state.
VERMONT STATE
Dayton Daily News

With $138M in COVID relief, Dayton announces funding opportunities

After asking residents how the city should spend $138 million in federal COVID relief, Dayton has revealed an application process and timeline for awarding American Rescue Plan Act funds that promise to strengthen the community long into the future, according to city leaders. “This is truly a once in a...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Humanities offers pandemic relief aid for state nonprofits

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Humanities American Rescue Plan Relief and Recovery Grants are available for humanities-focused, nonprofit organizations in the state that have struggled as a result of the pandemic. The organization will be offering two different types of grants, Relief Operating Grants and Recovery Program Grants. The Relief...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wmar2news

Business owners discuss pandemic relief funding's impact

TIMONIUM, Md — Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger and local business owners highlighting today the impact of emergency COVID-19 relief funding on restaurants and arts venues in our state. The American rescue plan's shuttered venue operators grant program provided nearly $23 million to businesses and nonprofits including art galleries, theaters, museums, and...
wdac.com

Maryland Marks 10K Deaths From COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported this morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months. Hogan says in a statement that more people are getting vaccinated each day, but that the virus remains a significant threat to the vulnerable. The state reports that there have been 1,330 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy