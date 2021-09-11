CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Marshall: Pro-life should really mean pro life

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Belhaven is a small rural town located along the coast of eastern North Carolina. This majority-African American community has a median income which is three times less than the state median. Many of its approximately 1,700 residents lack health insurance. From 2005 to 2017, Adam O’Neal served as the town’s Republican elected mayor in this largely Democratic community. And like so many rural communities around the nation, in 2015 Belhaven experienced the closure of its one and only hospital which served over 20,000 people throughout a two county area. The 65-year old hospital closed in part to the decision of the governor and state legislature to reject the expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare.

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
telegram.com

Winston W. Wiley: Should a life sentence really mean you spend the rest of your life in prison?

That his deadly act may have given us President Richard Nixon is reason enough to keep convicted murderer Sirhan Sirhan permanently behind bars. All kidding aside, a President Robert F. Kennedy might have had a profound effect during a racially and politically turbulent time in the nation’s history. The Massachusetts native and former U.S. attorney general appeared destined for Democratic nomination in 1968. While he was no shoo-in to win the White House, Kennedy stirred the imagination of his supporters. Their dreams for the country were dashed by his assassination. Does that mean his killer should die of old age in a prison cell?
U.S. POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Pro-life group questions Hochul’s push for reproductive rights

NEW YORK (WETM) — An anti-abortion educator with the statewide organization New York State Right to Life (NYSRTL) takes issue with New York’s official stance on abortions. Gov. Kathy Hochul and several women elected leaders and advocates held a press conference on Monday. There, they announced an official response to the abortion ban passed through the Texas Legislature last month. “I’m going forward,” Hochul said. “I’m not going back.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor — Pro-choice, draconian laws, Supreme Court, Afghanistan, rapists in Texas

Re: “GOP’s hacked website restored — Party vows to improve security after SB 8 activists take over,” Tuesday Metro & Business story. Stop. Just stop calling any group that advocates for women’s reproductive rights “pro-abortion.” That is incorrect. These groups are pro-choice, as in women have a choice what to do with their bodies. It isn’t anyone else’s business. It is a private decision that should never have been politicized. Less than 1.5% of pregnant women seek abortion annually. The new law is yet another GOP solution in search of a problem.
TEXAS STATE
Mercury News

Letters: The real problem | Solar delays | Conservative impact | Limits on rights | Pro-hypocrisy | Pro-birth, no pro-life

On Aug. 27, The Mercury News published an article about our Legislature passing SB 9 (“Lawmakers pave way for more housing,” Page A4), the bill allowing developers to convert single-family homes to multi-family dwellings. SB 9 supposedly mitigates our issues of housing shortage, affordability and homelessness. Ignored is the fact that our state has too many people squeezing into a finite space that is already hideously congested.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Spectator

If you are pro-life, you need to do better

If you are pro-life, you should be advocating for every single marginalized and oppressed community throughout the world. Contrary to popular belief, the stigmatization of abortion and the concept of the “right to life” was not led by religious activists, or anyone of that nature. Physicians led this movement in...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Times-Leader

Pro-life cause deserves better than the Texas law

The Supreme Court’s fateful step of judicializing abortion in 1973 effectively removed it from the political process for nearly a half-century. But now the court seems poised to toss the question back into the political realm. I say this not so much because of what happened with the Texas law but because the court is scheduled to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case aimed squarely at Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa State Daily

Letter: Texas and pro-life

Editor's Note: This letter is in response to “S.B.8 is full of hate and Texas is not a pro-life state” by Eileen Tyrrell. As most of us have heard by now, last week, the United States Supreme Court declined to strike down Texas Senate Bill 8 (S.B. 8), also known as the “Texas Heartbeat Act”. As of late, there has been a lot of confusion as to the ramifications of this law coming into effect.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#Health And Human Services#Legislature#African American#Republican#Democratic#Medicaid#Rural Hospital Closures
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: How can Texans be ‘pro-life’ yet back death penalty?

Regarding “Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions” (Sept. 7): Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who just signed the recent anti-abortion law, is “pro-life” and Catholic. So how can Texas still have the death penalty? Shame on these hypocrites. These government officials just care about themselves. Cecilia Iwane •...
POLITICS
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Crying “pro-life,” endangering kids and keeping women oppressed

With the Supreme Court allowing a new Texas law to basically outlaw abortion, Republican-led legislatures across the country are already working to copy the Texas legislation, as they are determined to maintain and increase their power over women and their bodies. I would not be surprised if Utah legislators are already working on a bill to introduce in January, even though most Utahns oppose further abortion restrictions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
JC Post

4 pro-life students sue Creighton over vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four students are suing Creighton University over its requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to remain enrolled. They argue that some of them feel pushed to violate their religious beliefs against abortion. The lawsuit filed this week in Douglas County District Court also alleges that some of the four students have medical conditions that make vaccines not recommended for them.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa State Daily

Tyrrell: S.B.8 is full of hate and Texas is not a pro-life state

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to block Texas Senate Bill 8, or S.B. 8 — a draconian “heartbeat law” (which is itself a medically inaccurate moniker) that sidesteps the Constitution in favor of vigilante justice. And at midnight on Sept. 1, it became illegal to seek an abortion in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Examiner

Texas's pro-life legal strategy should give abortion opponents hope

Putting aside the politics of Texas’s pro-life law restricting abortion, there is no question that the legal strategy behind it was, at least in the short term, quite brilliant. National Review’s Rich Lowry wrote a lengthy piece explaining the thought process behind the bill, which bans abortions after a fetal...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas 'heartbeat' law is a legal victory but political loser for the pro-life movement

The Texas abortion law is probably a Pyrrhic victory for the pro-life movement. Texas's new ban on abortions after six weeks of gestation, around the first point in a pregnancy when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat, was written to be a legal winner. The law deputizes citizens, not government officials, to rat out those facilitating an abortion past six weeks, including not just the doctor performing the actual procedure but also any friends or family members who assist a woman in getting the abortion. The removal of government enforcement from the equation makes the law difficult to challenge in court. So the Supreme Court has allowed Texas to enforce the law, at least for now.
TEXAS STATE
Tahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: 'Pro-life' more than supplanting personal choice

Growing up Southern Baptist and Church of Christ, I understand why some people are against abortion; there's a religious belief that abortion is baby-killing. The Old Testament says God knits humans in the womb. It advocates for the view of preciousness. Strict religious interpreters take it a step further, presuming that inviable fetuses have intrinsic value exclusive of lives in being. The Southern Baptist Convention supported abortion until the early 1980s.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

‘Pro-life’ DeSantis hasn’t committed to following Texas example on abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court’s acquiescence in Texas’ de facto ban on abortions has given Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis another chance to burnish his “pro-life” bona fides ahead of next year’s gubernatorial  election and a possible run for the presidency in 2024. It’s not clear whether he will take that chance. During a news conference last […] The post ‘Pro-life’ DeSantis hasn’t committed to following Texas example on abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

COVID should have made us all question the goals of ‘pro-life’ movement

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan J. Demas is the editor-in-chief of the Michigan Advance. This week, my almost 19-year-old daughter stepped foot on her college campus to take classes for […] The post COVID should have made us all question the goals of ‘pro-life’ movement appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

‘Pro-life’ Catholic schools should mandate children wear masks in the classroom | Opinion

As a Catholic, as an educator, and as the wife of a diocesan faculty member who has dedicated his entire career to teaching in Catholic schools, I am deeply disappointed that the Diocese of Harrisburg has reopened schools without a mask mandate. It is the simplest, most effective, and most immediate route to stemming the new and virulent strain of Covid-19.
HARRISBURG, PA
Fox News

Biden says Texas pro-life law is un-American

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TEXAS STATE
goodmenproject.com

Republicans Are Anything but “Pro-Life”

Texas has become the first state to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected through sonograms. The law went into effect Wednesday, September 1, 2021, after the Supreme Court and a lower federal appeals court declined to place an emergency stay of the law. It was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy