Marshall: Pro-life should really mean pro life
(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Belhaven is a small rural town located along the coast of eastern North Carolina. This majority-African American community has a median income which is three times less than the state median. Many of its approximately 1,700 residents lack health insurance. From 2005 to 2017, Adam O’Neal served as the town’s Republican elected mayor in this largely Democratic community. And like so many rural communities around the nation, in 2015 Belhaven experienced the closure of its one and only hospital which served over 20,000 people throughout a two county area. The 65-year old hospital closed in part to the decision of the governor and state legislature to reject the expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare.newpittsburghcourier.com
