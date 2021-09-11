CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Suicide Calls Rise Since Fall of Kabul

By Lou Portero
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 16, 2021 the day after Kabul was taken over by the Taliban, the Veterans Crisis Line received nearly a 12 percent increase in calls when compared to the volume of calls on the same day last year. The Veterans Crisis Line is a national suicide prevention lifeline run by the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Futurity

30,177 military members have committed suicide since 9/11. Why?

In the 20 years since the September 11 terror attacks, four times as many deaths among members of the military have been caused by suicide compared to those killed in action. That’s 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans of the post-9/11 wars who have taken their own lives. While these...
MILITARY
Military.com

Afghanistan Fall, Veterans Struggle

There has been an uptick in veterans struggling after the fall of Afghanistan. A post-traumatic stress expert and native of West Allis said the data from call centers shows there are concerns among vets of the Afghan war.
MILITARY
reviewjournal.com

CLARENCE PAGE: After Afghanistan, veterans face another hidden enemy. Suicide.

As much as they try, soldiers returning home from combat don’t always manage to leave the war behind on the battlefield. That’s why, as the Taliban militia rolled with surprising ease into Afghanistan’s capital on Aug. 15 and took over the government, a top Veterans Affairs official fired off an email to the department’s senior staff.
MILITARY
BBC

Afghanistan: Minister apologises over 'inaccurate' veteran suicide claim

A government defence minister has apologised after mistakenly saying a British Afghan veteran took their own life over the events in Afghanistan. James Heappey first told Sky News he felt "sick to the bottom of my stomach" after learning a soldier who served in Afghanistan had taken their own life.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Britain Looking Carefully at Suicides Among Afghan Veterans

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is investigating whether or not some veterans from the Afghan war have taken their own lives because they are so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces from the country Britain's armed forces minister said on Monday. The humiliation of the lightning Taliban takeover in...
MILITARY
rochesterfirst.com

Veteran services saying ‘purpose’ could be key in suicide crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — September 5 kicks off National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week, and one community that deals with that topic on a daily basis is our nation’s veterans. In the US, we lose around 22 each day to suicide. News 8 spoke with Veteran Services at the County, and the Veterans Outreach Center, to see what the underlying causes may be — and what solutions exist.
ROCHESTER, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Veterans in Utah are at higher risk of suicide after years of improvement

SALT LAKE CITY — The Veterans Affairs Salt Lake City hospital network is trying to help veterans struggling with thoughts of suicide or other mental health crises. A new report from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs shows suicide among veterans is up slightly after years of improvement. “Their rates...
UTAH STATE
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

'A big cumbersome beast': The rising cost of caring for veterans

David Evans had just graduated from the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon. Six years had passed since the twin towers fell in New York City. The war in Iraq was entering its fourth year, reaching the then-unknown halfway point before troops were pulled out in 2011. Evans, a self-described...
BOZEMAN, MT
Fox News

Veteran suicides decreased by 7% in 2019, lowest in 12 years

New data from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows a decrease in veteran suicides to the lowest level in 12 years. The VA's annual report includes comprehensive data on the issue from 2001 through 2019 and shows a drop in the total number of veteran deaths by suicide in 2019, as well as in the rate of veteran suicides per 100,000.
MILITARY
IBTimes

VA Reports Veteran Suicides Fell To 12-Year Low In 2019

Suicides among veterans reached a 12-year low in 2019, according to a report Wednesday from the Department of Veteran Affairs. The VA’s report showed that 6,261 veterans died by suicide in 2019. The number had not dipped below 6,400 since 2007, when roughly 6,200 suicides occurred. There was an average...
MILITARY
wbrc.com

Calls to veteran crisis hotline increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with American Legion Post 205 said there have been a sharp increase in calls to veteran crisis hotlines. “The increases have been massive,” American Legion Post 205 Commander Tony Berenotto said. “It is actually people wanting to talk about both the 20th anniversary of 9/11. That seems to be a stressor and the one that seems to be a greater stresser is the pullout of Afghanistan.”
MILITARY
sent-trib.com

“Silent Watch” draws awareness to veteran suicide

The Suicide Prevention Coalition will be hosting “Silent Watch,” an event meant to bring awareness to the high levels of veteran suicide in the United States. Volunteers will “stand watch” in silence for 20 minutes each to honor those that have lost their lives to the epidemic. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 30 in front of the Wood County Courthouse.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
audacy.com

Light a candle on Friday to raise awareness for Veteran Suicide

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is encouraging everyone to light a candle on Friday, September 10th at 8:00 p.m. to bring awareness to Veteran Suicide. September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day, bringing awareness to the more...
MILITARY
thetrace.org

Encouraging Findings on Veteran Suicide Come With a Caveat

Veteran suicides decreased in 2019, but the proportion of gun deaths ticked up. Overall, veterans suicide rate fell by 7 percent from 2018 to 2019, according to the most recently available data from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual National Veterans Suicide Prevention. The 2019 total of 6,261 veteran suicide deaths was 399 lower than in 2018, representing the biggest single-year decrease in the adjusted suicide rate since 2001. The growing role of firearms: Guns accounted for 70.2 percent of suicides by men veterans (up from 69.9 percent in 2018) and 49.8 percent of women veterans (up from 41.1 percent in 2018). From 2001 to 2019, the rates of gun suicide among veterans increased by 2.7 percent overall, but the split between men (+2.9 percent) and women (+12.8 percent) stands out among the findings. In the same time frame, gun suicides declined by 4.8 percent among the general population. “Firearm safety in the context of suicide prevention remains a highly salient and evidence-based aspect of veteran suicide prevention, yet we have thus far continued to witness proportions of 50-70 percent for firearm-related veteran suicide,” the reports reads. The report notes that this and next year “will bring to fruition the implementation and delivery of a comprehensive public health campaign addressing firearm safety in the context of veteran suicide prevention.” [If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available 24 hours a day: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.]
MILITARY

