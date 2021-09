Tigers can't complete comeback after falling behind early vs. Titans on Friday evening. With a relatively new look, new head coach, and a new season in front of them, the Newberg high school football team hoped its Sept. 3 opener at West Salem would serve as a springboard for the program's continued ascent. Instead, the Tigers (0-1) lost 34-29 to the Titans (1-0), taking a basket full of important lessons back home with them to the Chehalem Valley that could prove important come October.

NEWBERG, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO