Parenting during the pandemic has been a difficult thing to navigate, especially with kids back in school. Jennifer Garner opened up on Instagram about some of her worries and revealed that two out of three of her children that she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck are fully vaccinated. Her daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, are fully vaccinated, while her 9-year-old son Samuel is still too young.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO