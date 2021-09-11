CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Highsmith will play in Week 1 in Buffalo

By Nick Horwat
 6 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are under a day away from starting the 2021 season, and they do so with at least one question answered. On Saturday, Linebacker Alex Highsmith was removed from the teams injured list.

