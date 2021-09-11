Alex Highsmith will play in Week 1 in Buffalo

With all of his recent Pittsburgh Steelers moves in the offseason, Kevin Colbert certainly seems like he is entering his final year as the general manager. One of the most underrated yet critical elements to the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ success over the past twenty years has been the organization maintaining Kevin Colbert as their general manager. The man has navigated a plethora of draft picks working out, a few quality free agent signings, and has help field a competitive roster year in and year out. While his days with the team are numbered as retirement is looming, it seems like now more than ever that 2021 should be his final season with the team.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO