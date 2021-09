Concerns could arise with a fact that, at least, makes us think: at the end of the first week Novak Djokovic has already granted two sets to his opponents, one of the two on the evening of Saturday 4 September to Kei Nishikori; Zverev, one of his fiercest rivals who also recently beaten him at the Tokyo Olympics, gave only a partial in the night to American Jack Sock; Medvedev perhaps proves to be the fittest, continuing his clear path.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO