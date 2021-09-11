CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno vs. Jerry Seinfeld: Who Has More Rare Cars in Their Collection?

By Victoria Brase
 6 days ago
Several celebrities have extensive car collections, but Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld are known for having quite possibly the biggest collection of cars. Leno has close to 200 cars in his collection, which he often shows off on his show, Jay Leno’s Garage. Seinfeld has also shown off his car collection on the Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, though he does not have as many cars as Leno. The two collections are often compared in terms of whose collection is worth more, who has more rare cars, and whose collection is better. Who has the better collection depends a lot on personal preference, but as far as who has more rare cars in their collection, let’s take a look.

