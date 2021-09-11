Citi Field fan appears to throw drink at Aaron Judge in Mets win over Yankees
A Citi Field fan appears to throw a drink in the direction of Aaron Judge in right field during the Mets win over the Yankees on Friday night.www.audacy.com
A Citi Field fan appears to throw a drink in the direction of Aaron Judge in right field during the Mets win over the Yankees on Friday night.www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.https://www.audacy.com/wfan
Comments / 0