MLB

Citi Field fan appears to throw drink at Aaron Judge in Mets win over Yankees

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

A Citi Field fan appears to throw a drink in the direction of Aaron Judge in right field during the Mets win over the Yankees on Friday night.

Ron Darling
Keith Hernandez
Gary Cohen
Pete Alonso
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

Mets’ resiliency not enough in crushing loss to Cardinals

The Mets aren’t going down without a fight, but that alone wasn’t enough on Tuesday night. After temporarily staving off defeat with Javier Baez’s game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, the Mets still suffered a crushing loss in 11 innings, falling to the Cardinals 7-6 at Citi Field.
MLB
New York Post

How Yankees should handle their hunt for shortstop in offseason

Sometimes, the best way to win baseball’s offseason is to react rather than act. That’s how I’d advise the Yankees to treat their shortstop search this winter. Shoot, we can even reach into (somewhat) recent Yankees history for a road map: After the 2005 season, with Bernie Williams’ days as an everyday center fielder behind him, Brian Cashman anointed Bubba Crosby as No. 1 on his center-field depth chart, then patiently waited for free agent Johnny Damon’s price tag to drop to a more palatable level (four years and $52 million) and pounced on him. With Damon aboard for four years, albeit only the first two primarily in center field, the Yankees qualified for the postseason three times and won a championship.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 9/10: Aaron Boone lashes out over losing streak, Nestor Cortes claims ‘we want to win games’

Another day and another loss for the New York Yankees, who are swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays with the series ending on Thursday. By a score of 6-4, starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. gave his best effort, lasting 6.0 innings, giving up just two earned runs during that time span. The Yankees relief pitching was inadequate, as they allowed four runs, including two in the ninth-inning from Andrew Heaney, who has elevated his ERA to 5.86.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge’s comments on dizziness seem worrisome

Aaron Judge was removed from the New York Yankees‘ thriller against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball due to dizziness, which many believed was the result of a collision with the wall coupled with a diving effort on Saturday night. We’re still unsure and we don’t have any answers, but...
MLB
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

