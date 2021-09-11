CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘G-Boss’: This Modified Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Not Easy on the Eyes

By Mark Putzer
 6 days ago
In recent years, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has transformed into a vehicle that considerably deviates from its origins. Back in the late 1970s, it was first developed as a military vehicle that could provide high-level off-road capabilities. Later, rescue services and fire departments used the G-Class to access difficult-to-reach places on rough terrain. However, lately, the G-Class is frequently used as a status symbol by sports stars and rap artists. Also, many people and custom shops modified the G-Class in often wild and crazy ways. One of the most ridiculous recent examples of this is the “G-Boss,” which is not easy on the eyes.

