‘G-Boss’: This Modified Mercedes-Benz G-Class Is Not Easy on the Eyes

Mercedes-Benz has been going all-out on technology and electric powertrains. First, we saw the Mercedes-Benz EQS and then we began to prepare for a smaller version of that car called the EQE. Our first spy shots of the car arrived in February this year, and since then, we've been seeing more and more of the car. Finally, we got a teaser last month before the finished product was finally revealed. Boasting 410 miles of range, sleek styling, a tech-forward cabin, and more space than a traditional E-Class, this looks like something special. But is the baby EQS as good as its big brother?

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO