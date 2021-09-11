CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Trump makes surprise visits to FDNY, NYPD members on 9/11

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump released a statement for 9/11 after indicating that he’d visit Manhattan at some point Saturday, as the city marked the solemn 20th anniversary of the attacks.

1010WINS

