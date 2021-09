Joe Milton’s Michigan reputation preceded his debut as. quarterback, and it held true. Milton made his Vols debut in a 38-6 win over Bowling Green Thursday. His arm was electric. His size was an asset. His deep passes lacked touch. And his anticipation was slow. All those traits, for better or worse, were evident at Michigan, where he lost the starting job. And after transferring to UT, he looked the same in his first game.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO