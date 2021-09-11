CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Look: Michigan football to wear extremely rare uniform combination vs. Washington

By Cody Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan football hasn’t deviated from the course with uniforms often but will give fans a rare uniform combination for their big night game vs. Washington. Anyone heading to Ann Arbor and the Big House to watch Michigan football knows exactly what uniform combination they’re going to see from the Wolverines. In addition to the iconic maize and blue helmets, it’s almost always been the blue jerseys with maize pants when playing at home.

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

