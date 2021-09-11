CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Local golf organizations host Patriot's Day Scramble fundraising event

 6 days ago
Local golf organizations are partnering up on Saturday for a Patriot's Day Golf Scramble .

Their event kicked-off at 8:30 A.M. Saturday morning at Lafayette Muni Golf Course, and an award ceremony is expected to take place at 1:30 P.M., according to their press release.

A moment of silence was held for 9/11 victims and for those who have served and are serving.

The fund-raising event is to jump start the new “First Tee” Jr. Golf Development Program.

First Tee is an international youth development organization introducing golf and its inherent values to kids and teens, they say.

The program is organized to help shape lives of young people by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf.

The event was presented by Generations Sports Mgt. LLC and Fairways Consulting.

