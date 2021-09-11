Despite Restoration, Monarchs Still Missing from Demolished Beach City Grove
This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. He rebuilt it, but they did not come. More than three years after developer Ed St. George illegally buzzsawed Santa Barbara’s largest monarch grove at his Beach City apartment complex, and despite extensive restoration and replanting efforts to bring the migratory population back, the butterflies have still not returned.www.edhat.com
