Venice Film Festival: ‘Happening’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘The Hand of God’ Takes 2nd Place (Full List of Winners)

What happens when you win the Best Picture for your surreal but enchanting and romantic woman-falls-for-a-Merman movie? Well, if you’re Guillermo del Toro and your movie is “The Shape Of Water,” you get a kind of blank check for your next project and a whole hell of a lot of actors that probably already wanted to work with you, lining up to work with you. Case in point, after “Shape Of Water,” del Toro was able to make “Nightmare Alley,” and the cast” It’s insane and arguably the most stacked of 2021 that stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn. That’s a lot of talent and Oscar-winners and nominees in that group, so you can understand why Searchlight Pictures, who released “Shape of Water,” is hoping this is another Oscar player and giving it a nice awards season December 17 bow.

