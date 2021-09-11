CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Film Festival: ‘Happening’ Wins Golden Lion, ‘The Hand of God’ Takes 2nd Place (Full List of Winners)

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
The Venice Film Festival unveiled its award winners on Saturday night, and Jane Campion, Penélope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal are among the the top honorees. “Happening,” a French abortion drama from director Audrey Diwan, won the Golden Lion, and Paolo Sorrentino’s film “The Hand of God” won the second place prize known as the Silver Lion.

www.thewrap.com

