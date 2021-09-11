BKFC 21 results and highlights: Houston Alexander scores brutal KO
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) held its first-ever event in Nebraska on Friday night and it did not disappoint. Former Bellator veterans turned bare-knuckle boxers Mike Richman and Dakota Cochrane met in the main event, where Richman completely overwhelmed Cochrane throughout the fight. Cochrane was knocked down five (!) times between the first and second round, but it was the final knockdown that proved to be too much for him as he did not answer the ten-count delivered by the referee. Richman improved his overall record to 2-0-1, while Cochrane suffered his first loss in bare-knuckle boxing.www.bloodyelbow.com
