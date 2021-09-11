CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God Of War: Ragnarok's Director Speaks With Us About This Game's Version Of Thor

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRagnarok is coming in the new God of War. Kratos and his son Atreus may be gearing up to battle some of the remaining members in the Norse pantheon, and we know one for sure that's going to show up. In a stinger tease at the end of the previous game, Thor, the legendary god of thunder, arrived at our protagonists’ front door unannounced. We all know the headstrong and musclebound Thor from the MCU or other depictions, but Sony Santa Monica is taking a different approach for the popular mythological figure. Our own Alex Stadnik spoke with God of War: Ragnarok’s director Eric Williams and creative director Cory Barlog about how the Asgardian is portrayed in the new game and why the team settled on his rounded physique.

www.gameinformer.com

