CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccine resisters seek religious exemptions, but what counts as religious?

By Ruth Graham
Salt Lake Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Crisann Holmes’ employer announced last month that it would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, she knew she had to find a way out. She signed a petition to ask the company to relax its mandate. She joined an informal protest, skipping work with other dissenting employees at the mental health care system where she has worked for two years. And she attempted a solution that many across the country are now exploring: a religious exemption.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 186

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Texas' biggest companies react to Biden's vaccine mandate

On Thursday, President Joe Biden pushed sweeping a federal vaccine mandate that lurched large San Antonio and Texas companies into a wait-and-see game. On top of mandated vaccines, Biden's plan says employees must also undergo required testing at companies with more than 100 workers. Implementing these policies may prove difficult...
TEXAS STATE
NME

KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Deeply Concerning" Warning

Fox News host Chris Wallace shared "the alarming numbers" about COVID-19. "The average of new cases is now more than 151,000 a day. That's up more than a thousand percent from June and children now make up 18% of new cases. That's almost one in five. How high could this number of new cases per day get in this fourth wave?" To answer, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Wallace on Fox News Sunday today. Read on for 6 answers than could save your life or the life of a child—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Montana becomes the first U.S. state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While many large companies across the U.S. have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for their employees to return to work in-person, there is one state where such requirements are banned: Montana. Under a...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Unvaccinated Pastor Who Almost Died Of COVID Now Preaches The Importance Of Vaccines

Last month, Pastor Danny Reeves was fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Dallas' Baylor University Medical Center. He had COVID-19, and he wasn't vaccinated. Now, the senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana in north central Texas regrets not getting the shot earlier, and he plans to tell his congregants his story on Sunday when he returns to the pulpit.
DALLAS, TX
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
nbc25news.com

Timeline: Biden backtracks on vaccine mandates

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — As recently as July, Biden administration officials said there would be no federal vaccine mandates, and the president questioned whether the federal government had the authority to implement them. Then yesterday, in a surprising reversal, President Joe Biden announced sweeping federal vaccine mandates, affecting an...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Freedom#Vaccinations#Exemptions#Covid#American#Liberty Counsel#Christian#United Airlines
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
FDA
International Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Bill to prohibit employers from mandating vaccinations and masks is heard in committee

The Michigan House Committee on Workforce, Trades, and Talent held a committee hearing last week on House Bill 4471, which would prohibit employers — including hospitals and health systems — from mandating vaccines or masks in the workplace. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy