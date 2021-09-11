CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

English Premier League odds, September 12 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Liverpool vs. Leeds

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool will try to remain unbeaten to start the season when it visits Elland Road on Sunday to face Leeds United in an English Premier League match. The Reds have designs on tying Manchester United's record 20 league titles this year after an injury-plagued season. They followed up their 2019-20 championship with a third-place finish last year. Liverpool is now healthy and is 2-1-0 after a gritty 1-1 draw with fellow title hopeful Chelsea before the international break. Leeds is off to a slow start at 0-2-1 but had a promising 2020-21 season, its first in the top flight after 16 years in the EFL Championship.

NBC Sports

Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks

Premier League odds for the fourth matchweek season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made. Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is here and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams coping with players coming back late from international duty.
90min.com

Leeds predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

Leeds vs. Liverpool is just one of those fixtures that gets you excited, even if you're a neutral. It's probably that epic comeback inspired by Mark Viduka that does it for many of us; the Aussie turning Liverpool's world upside down with four goals to down them in a 4-3 thriller at Elland Road in 2000.
Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Mohamed Salah eyeing 100th Premier League goal as Jurgen Klopp's men look to climb back into top four against Marcelo Bielsa's winless hosts

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be looking for his 100th Premier League goal as his side look to jump back into the Premier League top four with victory at Leeds. The Egyptian scored his 99th top-flight goal last time out in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield, which extended the Reds' unbeaten start to the new season.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal in win vs. Leeds

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal on Sunday as Liverpool beat 10-man Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road. Goals from Fabinho and Sadio Mane made it a comfortable win for Liverpool but it was tainted after Pascal Struijk was sent off for a challenge on Harvey Elliott which required him to be stretchered from the pitch.
Leeds vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool will face Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League in front of fans for the first time since 2004 when they meet in the Premier League this afternoon. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in this fixture at Elland Road last season, in a match that was overshadowed by the announcement of the ill-fated European Super League and was played behind closed doors. FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and action as Leeds host LiverpoolLeeds were thrashed by rivals Manchester United in their opening match of the season before drawing their next two fixtures against Everton...
Leeds vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Leeds United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Reds looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit won twice and drew against Chelsea prior to the international break, meaning victory here would push them joint-top of the table with the early front-runners. The Reds might also start opt to rotating their starting line-up this weekend, following game time in the internationals and with the Champions League starting up in midweek.Marcelo Bielsa’s men are yet to win in the Premier League, though they have rebounded with two draws since an opening weekend hammering...
Is Liverpool vs AC Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

The Champions League continues tonight and Premier League side Liverpool start their group campaign at home to AC Milan.Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they have only ever met twice in competitive games - the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals. This occasion, then, will be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one has lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri...
Liverpool v AC Milan

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss Wednesday's opening Champions League group match at Liverpool with an Achilles tendon problem. "After the match he had some inflammation," said the Italian team's coach Stefano Pioli. "We hoped he could play but he still had pain so we don't want to risk...
Goals galore for Man City as Man Utd stumble – 5 things from Champions League

Liverpool ground past AC Milan Manchester United slipped to a damaging defeat in Switzerland, City hit Leipzig for six and Chelsea flexed new muscle.Here, the PA news agency looks at the big lessons from the week’s Champions League action.Henderson proves his pointNot many better feelings 😍Special European night at Anfield! Amazing atmosphere, brilliant win! 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/jpGv3nSEfC— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021Jordan Henderson put his hand to his ear and wheeled away in celebrating his first Champions League goal in seven years, to seal Liverpool’s slender 3-2 win over AC Milan. The stalwart Reds midfielder’s gesture could be interpreted...
FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers odds, picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Saturday, September 4

Denmark will try to maintain its perfect mark on Saturday when it faces the Faroe Islands on the first day of Matchday 5 in group play of 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying. The Danes are 4-0-0 and have scored 16 goals without conceding one in World Cup qualifiers, and now they face a Faroe Islands team that is 0-1-2 and has scored just twice. The match is at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and is part of a 13-game slate that also includes defending World Cup champion France facing Ukraine at 2:45 p.m ET. The French (2-2-0) are at the top of their group but will try to rebound after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Ukraine is in seeking its first victory (0-4-0). Kazakhstan faces Finland at 9 a.m. ET, five games are scheduled for noon ET and seven are at 2:45 p.m. ET.
English Premier League: Leicester vs Manchester City

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Leicester City and Manchester City will face off on the play-field during Round 4 of the English Premier League. The match will take place on September 11 at Leicester’s home stadium, King Powers. Both teams scored the same number of points for...
Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Champions League best bets for Sept. 14

Barcelona will host Bayern Munich on September 14 at Camp Nou as both teams look to secure their first victory in the 2021 UEFA Champions League. Barcelona hasn't played since Aug. 29, a game in which Barca won 2-1 over Getafe in La Liga. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, secured a dominant 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Stream the match on Paramount+.
Man Utd hit new Champions League low in defeat to Young Boys

The Red Devils played more than an hour without registering a single shot to compound a forgettable afternoon for the club in Bern. Even with Cristiano Ronaldo in fine form, Manchester United's lack of firepower was badly exposed on Tuesday as they went down to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Young Boys.
