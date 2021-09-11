English Premier League odds, September 12 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Liverpool vs. Leeds

Denmark will try to maintain its perfect mark on Saturday when it faces the Faroe Islands on the first day of Matchday 5 in group play of 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying. The Danes are 4-0-0 and have scored 16 goals without conceding one in World Cup qualifiers, and now they face a Faroe Islands team that is 0-1-2 and has scored just twice. The match is at 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday and is part of a 13-game slate that also includes defending World Cup champion France facing Ukraine at 2:45 p.m ET. The French (2-2-0) are at the top of their group but will try to rebound after Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Ukraine is in seeking its first victory (0-4-0). Kazakhstan faces Finland at 9 a.m. ET, five games are scheduled for noon ET and seven are at 2:45 p.m. ET.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO