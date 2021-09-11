English Premier League odds, September 12 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Liverpool vs. Leeds
Liverpool will try to remain unbeaten to start the season when it visits Elland Road on Sunday to face Leeds United in an English Premier League match. The Reds have designs on tying Manchester United's record 20 league titles this year after an injury-plagued season. They followed up their 2019-20 championship with a third-place finish last year. Liverpool is now healthy and is 2-1-0 after a gritty 1-1 draw with fellow title hopeful Chelsea before the international break. Leeds is off to a slow start at 0-2-1 but had a promising 2020-21 season, its first in the top flight after 16 years in the EFL Championship.www.cbssports.com
