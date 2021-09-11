Braves look to get another win behind Charlie Morton

After the Braves beat Trevor Rogers and the Marlins, while the Phillies fell to the Rockies in Philadelphia, the Braves now have a 4.5 game cushion in the NL East standings. The Braves are currently in the middle of the most generous stretch of their schedule for the remainder of the season so it is important to win as many of these games as possible. Atlanta has done well so far to take advantage of the friendly schedule to build up and maintain their division lead, winning three of the four games on their current homestand.