Maryland women’s soccer hits the road for only the second time this season to take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks in a Sunday matinee. The Terps strung together a very strong performance against George Washington on Thursday. Trailing 1-0 in the 10th minute of the match, Maryland rattled off three straight unanswered goals to cap off a pretty complete performance in a 3-1 victory. Midfielder Hope Lewandowski and midfielder/defender Madison Oracion picked up their first goals of the season, while forward Emily McNesby’s team-leading second was the eventual game-winner.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO