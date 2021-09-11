How ‘Lucifer’ Actor-Director Kevin Alejandro Shot Dan’s ‘Poetic’ Salvation Scene

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers through the series finale of “Lucifer.”) Kevin Alejandro had a slightly different experience from his “Lucifer” co-stars when wrapping up his time on the show, as his last day of shooting on the sixth and final season was one in which he both acted in the episode and directed it. And it just so happens that this particular installment, “Goodbye, Lucifer,” featured the moment that fans of Alejandro’s Detective Dan Espinoza have been waiting for ever since he died and went to hell at the end of Season 5B: the closure that allows him to head up to heaven.