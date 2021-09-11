Hornets Twitter account posts LaMelo ROY edition 2K22 cover

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The release of NBA 2K22 this week sparked discussions of player ratings and cover athletes.

The Hornets’ Twitter account posted its version of the new 2K22 cover, which starred Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

The mock cover is for a Rookie of the Year edition for the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year.

In LaMelo’s rookie season, he averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Ball may not have been named the official cover athlete of 2K22, which included Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Candace Parker, but we’ll see if Ball graces the cover of NBA 2K in the future.