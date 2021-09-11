CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

By Jonathan Franklin
NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

www.npr.org

HuffingtonPost

Photos Show The Chaos, Heartbreak Of 9/11 Attacks

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two hijacked commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Thousands of people died, and the attack helped catapult the United States into its longest war. Twenty years later, the country is still reflecting on the chaos and heartbreak of that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Item

Danville woman recalls horror of working at World Trade Center on 9/11

DANVILLE — After witnessing people jump to their deaths from the burning World Trade Center and spending hours fleeing the city on Sept. 11, 2001, Karen Marinaccio has never returned to the site. “It never leaves you,” Danville resident Marinaccio said of the horrific memories that vividly persist 20 years...
NECN

The Decades Between: Photos From 9/11 and Now

In the years after the Sept. 11 attacks, New York City began to rebuild a devastated Lower Manhattan. In just nine years, One World Trade rose into the skyline, a symbol of New York City's resilience. Ground Zero itself became a memorial that welcomes thousands of visitors each year, commemorating the country's shared loss and grief from that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Smithonian

Smithsonian Artifacts That Tell the Story of 9/11

Following the tragedies that took place on September 11, 2001, curators at the Smithsonian Institution recognized the urgency of documenting this unprecedented moment in American history. After Congress designated the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as the official repository for all related objects, photographs and documents, staff focused their attention on three areas: the attacks themselves, first responders and recovery efforts. As time passed, curators expanded their purview to include the nation’s response to the tragedy, recording 9/11’s reverberations across the country.
MUSEUMS
yourerie

Powerful photos: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

MANHATTAN — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed. With a tolling bell and a moment of silence, the anniversary ceremony at ground zero in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Remembering the victims of Flight 93: What happened to the fourth plane on 9/11

When United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark, New Jersey at 8:46 AM on Sept. 11, 2001, it was late. The flight’s near-45 minute delay would prove to be pivotal. The four hijackers on board intended to crash the plane, which was bound for San Francisco, in the Washington, D.C. area, likely aiming for the U.S. Capitol or the White House.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Patriot Day 2021: Quotes From Victims And Hijackers Of 9/11 Attacks

Patriot Day is marked every year as the National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It’s been 20 years since 9/11. The devastating attacks, carried out by al-Qaeda terrorists, claimed the lives of 2,996 people and left thousands injured in the United States. On this day in 2001, hijackers seized four passenger planes and crashed them into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and a field in Pennsylvania.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes from Lowell: Remembering 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on that day as terrorists hijacked four planes, killing both those onboard as well as others on the ground when the planes crashed into two World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
LOWELL, MI
Connecticut Post

In Photos: Milford's 9/11 memorial service

Milford held a 9/11 memorial service Saturday morning at City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. During the ceremony, Fire Department Chief Douglas Edo rang a bell for the three Milford residents killed that day — Michael Miller, Avnish Patel and Seth Morris.
MILFORD, CT
defense.gov

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Renovations Complete

Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn, quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.
MILITARY
thedanielislandnews.com

The 9/11 Memorial

Among the more indelible images to emerge on Sept. 11, 2001, was the sight of two planes crashing into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Still photos and video footage of those planes flying into the Twin Towers were the first images of the attacks many Americans saw, and anyone who watched events unfold that morning will ever forget those images.
MILITARY
Roanoke Times

9/11 reader memories from Roanoke Times' readers

I was a sophomore at the College of William and Mary sitting in a social psychology class when our professor gave us a preliminary report. Keep in mind that there were no smartphones and we were several years before social media would be invented. Initially we thought a missile hit the first tower. We were so confused. The thought that an airplane could hit the World Trade Center, even by accident, seemed unfathomable. Even then, our initial thought was “Oh, it must have been a light aircraft like a small Cessna.” There’s no way a commercial airline could crash into those buildings. Our professor let us leave early because she knew there were many students from the New York and New Jersey areas. I went back to my dorm and my roommate was on his knees in front of the TV as we watched the coverage. Then the Pentagon was hit. Then the towers fell. We sat there for hours, and I don’t think we said a word. What could we say? With a large number of students from the NYC and D.C. area, I remember the entire student body being in a state of shock.
ROANOKE, VA

