Martha’s Vineyard remembers 9/11
The moment of silence lingered in the air, participants reflecting on what happened on September 11, 2001. On Saturday morning, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the Tisbury Fire Department held a memorial service in honor of the innocent victims and the first responders affected by those attacks. Except for the facilitators of the event, the small gathering of about 30 people remained quiet throughout the memorial. (The event was not publicized in advance because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.)www.mvtimes.com
Comments / 0