MMA Junkie, Boxing Junkie preview Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort at Triller Fight Club
The spotlight of a quiet combat sports weekend has enhanced the coverage around Triller Fight Club’s third event, which goes down Saturday in Florida. A highly controversial and highly questionable main event is featured on the boxing card with 58-year-old legend Evander Holyfield slated to return to the ring for the first time in a decade when he takes on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
