CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Disbanded girl group 'Camila' comes back as 'Camila X'

By ychofficial
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila is back but has slightly changed. Camila was a girl group that debuted back on August 29, 2018. The lineup consisted of Yubeen, Choim, and Yuna. Shortly after their first comeback, they disbanded on July 22, 2019. Recently Camila has teased their comeback to the music industry, originally a...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Model Park Young Sun reveals a time she was humiliated by an idol group manager

Model Park Young Sun opened up about a time when she was humiliated by an idol group and their manager on TCAST's 'Single Bungle Salon'. On the September 16th broadcast of 'Single Bungle Salon', model Park Young Sun, who made her runway debut back in 1987, appeared as a guest. Here, she confessed that she had a humiliating encounter with an idol group and their manager. Park Young Sun said, "It was very serious. It was too humiliating for me. I came home that night and kicked my blanket with a high kick." She continued to reveal, "An idol group lives in the floor above me in my apartment building. I came home from work, and I happened to ride the same elevator with the idol members. Three members got in the same elevator, so I said, 'Hello, you guys are idols, right?' But then, they told me, 'We're college students.' I don't know why they said that. I was so surprised that I blurted out, 'College students?' Anyone could tell that they were riding in a celebrity car."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Girl Group
Birmingham Star

Shawn Mendes pens appreciation post for Camila Cabello

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Pop star Shawn Mendes on Thursday shared a sweet appreciation post for his lady love Camila Cabello who is all geared up for the release of her debut movie 'Cinderella'. The 'Senorita' singer took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring him...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hawaiitelegraph.com

Shawn, Camila made debut at Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): One of the most-talked-about couples -- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes brought their fashion A-game to the Met Gala 2021. The two, who have been dating for a while, made their debut as a pair at the fashion event in a glamorous way. Camila wore...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elk Valley Times

Camila Cabello won't swap music for acting

Camila Cabello has no plans to give up music for acting. The 24-year-old singer plays the titular role in Amazon Prime Video's 'Cinderella' but although she loved providing a new take on the fairy tale character she doesn't think she'll be swapping pop for the screen permanently. She told Deadline:...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Jessi to feature as host of 'SNL Korea' Chuseok special

Jessi is set to feature as host of the Chuseok special of 'SNL Koreal'. This marks the rapper's second visit as she previously featured as a guest in 2015. Jessi's sense of humor is expected to help her continue as is. She wrote,. "It's an honor to appear. I'll prepare...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

SHINee's Key exude his chic charisma in the new set of teaser photos for 'Bad Love'

SHINee's Key is continuing to release teaser photos ahead of his comeback with his 1st mini-album 'Bad Love.'. On September 18 at midnight KST, the idol group member released another set of teasers showing off the concept of his upcoming comeback. In the photos, Key radiates his chic charisma as he poses against a black backdrop with the vehicle he was seen riding in the previous extraterrestrial mood sampler.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jorja Smith Shares Understated Visuals For ‘Be Right Back’ Cut “Time”

Having clearly had a blast at this weekend’s All Points East festival, Jorja Smith is back with some understated visuals for “Time”. The track was lifted from her recent Be Right Back project, which dropped back in May and featured a well-received collaboration with the Queen Of The South herself, Shaybo.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy