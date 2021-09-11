CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

By Treva Bowdoin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.

Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden’s Recent 39% Approval Rating Lower Than Donald Trump’s Ever Was?

A viral Instagram post claims President Joe Biden’s 39 percent approval rating is lower than former President Donald Trump’s ever was. While a recent Economist/YouGov poll did find Biden’s approval rating to be 39 percent, some Economist/YouGov polls show Trump’s approval rating being below that at times while he was in office. Surveys conducted by other polling firms at certain points in Trump’s presidency also put his approval rating below 39 percent.
Newsweek

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Plummets Below Most Recent Presidents on Day 240, Poll Shows

President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to 46 percent, plummeting below the figure for previous presidents at this point in their term, according to new polling. FiveThirtyEight reported the president's approval rating as of Thursday, his 240th day in office. Though Biden's rating dropped from 50.3 percent in August, it is higher than Donald Trump's 38.8 percent at the same point during his presidency.
Joe Biden
Jimmy Failla
Maggie Haberman
Donald Trump
Matt Lillywhite

Should Donald Trump Run For President In 2024?

A recent leak revealed that Donald Trump is preparing to announce a Presidential campaign for 2024 as the Republican nominee. Donald Trump is allegedly working on a speech to announce his presidential candidacy in 2024, according to a top advisor. "I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024." Also, Congressman Jim Jordan confirmed the speculation by saying Trump is definitely going to run again. "I talked to him yesterday. He's ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan."
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
Washington Post

The non-Trump GOP erodes a little further

The announcement came exactly as you might expect of a former star for the Ohio State Buckeyes: white text on a scarlet background, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s name on a gray background at the top. Its message was also one that would be familiar to Buckeye fans, given that it amounted to an unexpected loss.
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
POLITICO

Melania Trump ‘will be right there’ if Donald Trump runs again

The former first lady is not enamored with national politics — she reportedly fell asleep before Trump’s remarks on election night — but would support a ‘24 bid. As former President Donald Trump criss-crosses the country to push his MAGA brand, his wife Melania Trump has shown little sign that she harbors enthusiasm to dive back into politics. But those close to the family say the former first lady would support her husband should he make another run at the White House.
Washington Examiner

Trump is the best bet to reelect Biden in 2024

President Joe Biden is well on his way to being a one-term president as disaster after disaster pile up under his watch. Yet, former President Donald Trump may well turn Biden’s fortunes around. Trump is, apparently, on his way to running for the office again in 2024. This is according...
