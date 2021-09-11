CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Disney Plus Announces Full Halloween 2021 Lineup

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nobody loves Halloween more than kids. Admittedly, their interest in the holiday is primarily candy-based. But still: Children love to get into the Halloween spirit, and sometimes it can be a little tricky finding shows or movies for them that are suitably scary for their age but not too terrifying.

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2021

It’s officially September. Kids are back in school, the leaves are changing color, and every product at the grocery store comes in a pumpkin spice varietal. That means it is almost time for Halloween — and that means the streaming services are starting to lure horror fans with exclusive horror films and television shows.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Disney confirms when Eternals will land on Disney Plus

Disney has revealed that Marvel's Eternals will launch exclusively in theaters when it arrives in November. In an announcement posted to the Walt Disney Company's website, the studio confirmed that Eternals won't receive a day-and-date release in cinemas and on Disney Plus later this year. Due to Shang-Chi's recent box...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Alita: Battle Angel Series Rumored For Disney Plus

The Alita: Battle Angel fanbase deserve to be applauded for their efforts, with supporters of Robert Rodriguez’s sci-fi blockbuster refusing to give up on the idea of seeing the story continued. As well as the requisite petitions, they even flew a banner over the Academy Awards demanding a sequel, while they campaigned so hard that the cult favorite ended up being re-released into theaters.
TV SERIES
dapsmagic.com

This is Halloween – DISNEY Reporter

Welcome to the DISNEY Reporter. Each week the top five stories of Disney and geek news are covered here. This week, it all comes from Disneyland as it kicks off its Halloween Time celebration. With the return of this seasonal celebration comes the return of live entertainment, fireworks, merchandise, food,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Disney World#Halloween Night
Decider

Netflix and Chills Announces Lineup of Halloween Specials: ‘You’ Season 2, ‘Nightbooks,’ More

As we head into the first weeks of Autumn, get ready for two kinds of chills: those that come from cool breezes, and those spine-tingling ones from freaky movies. Good thing Netflix is preparing us for both this fall season with “Netflix and Chills,” a line-up of over a dozen new movies and shows to watch with apple cider this spooky season! The streamer announced the handful of new shows, returning series, and movies set to debut over the next two months — and no need to wait, because the fun starts tomorrow.
TV & VIDEOS
Cars 108

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Inside the Magic

Get Spooky with a Disney Halloween Playlist

Get Spooky with a Disney Halloween playlist already on Spotify, iHeart, Apple Music and more! All your favorite villainous seasonal Disney hits are here to creep you out!. Can’t attend the Oogie Boogie Bash or Boo Bash in person? It’s all good! We have your personal Halloween party ready to go full of Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Disney Park goodness.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Star Wars: Visions' Introduces the Villains of the Anime Anthology Disney+ Show

With the impending release of Star Wars: Visions, a new deep dive gives fans a look into the villains of some of the episodes. Speaking with co-executive producer Justin Leach, StarWars.com offered insight on the antagonists of the upcoming anime anthology series, introducing five of the dynamic characters whose presence will undoubtedly be felt. Star Wars: Visions will debut with a total of nine shorts on September 22, exclusively on Disney+.
COMICS
Cars 108

Marvel Wins Its First Emmys, For ‘WandaVision’

The main awards don’t get announced until next Sunday, but Marvel has already won its first two Emmys as a company. The prizes came during the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony this weekend. WandaVision, which is nominated for 23 Emmys overall this year, picked up two Emmys so far: One for production design for a narrative half-hour show, and one for fantasy/sci-fi costumes. (You have to admit: Those were pretty good fantasy and/or sci-fi costumes.)
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Flight Of The Navigator’ Female Reboot In The Works At Disney With Bryce Dallas Howard Directing & Producing

Disney Studios is developing a reimagining of its 1986 sci-fi live action feature Flight of the Navigator with a female lead, a project that Bryce Dallas Howard is attached to direct and produce for Disney+. The original movie, starring Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright, follows a boy who travels eight years into the future from 1978 and has an adventure with an intelligent, wisecracking alien ship, named Max. Paul Reubens provided the voice of Max in the film which was released in late July 1986 grossing an uninflated $18.6M at the domestic B.O. Randal Kleiser, who had directed...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Star Wars: Hunters Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Nintendo and Zynga surprised us today with a cinematic trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Hunters. In the trailer above, we get a look at how classes will be divided between Jedi and Sith, with versions of lightsaber-wielding force users, heavy gunners, agile fighters with jet packs, and more. Zynga...
VIDEO GAMES
Cars 108

Stephen King Movie Fans Can Turn Their Screams Into Cash

I will admit it right now, I am one huge Stephen King fan!. Maybe it's because I feel this kinda kindered spirit vibe with him since we both went to the University of Maine in Orono, and studied English. It actually wasn't unusual to see Mr. King himself around campus, usually plotting out his next story since most of his books have some type of Maine or New England reference. And yes, it's true, his home just outside Bangor really does have bats on the iron fence that surrounds it, and was always fun to check-out at Halloween. .
MOVIES
Thrillist

All the Spooky Stuff Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2021

Halloween may officially fall on October 31, but any ghoul, goblin, or witch knows that Halloween isn't merely a one-day holiday. It's an entire season, as any local goth or Pumpkin Spice Latte obsessive would tell you. Once you've gone to all of your costume parties and visited a few haunted houses, sometimes all you want to do is stay in, eat candy, and turn on a scary movie or show (which is arguably the best part about the spooky season). While watching horror classics or checking out recent horror movies is always an option, Netflix knows just how much creepy content people want around this time of year, and that's a lot. The streaming service has a handful of new titles lined up to keep your streaming scary all the way up until All Hallows' Eve. See what's coming below to plan accordingly.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Disney+ is killing the blockbuster movie with its identikit mega-hits

It’s a shame the German-American philosopher Herbert Marcuse died in 1979, because he would have loved Disney+. Not because he might have been a secret Muppets obsessive, thrilled to have their collected work available in one place; nor because he’d caught the Star Wars Holiday Special in the year before his death and pined for a rewatch. No, Marcuse would have loved Disney+ because it proved his theories right.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: SIR EDWARD GREY: ACHERON, Loungefly’s Halloween Lineup, LONDON HORROR FESTIVAL, I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE

Dark Horse Comics to Publish Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, The Next Chapter in the Hellboy Universe: "For the first time in five years, legendary Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is both writing and illustrating a full length comic book, one which provides the next chapter in the fabled Hellboy Universe. Titled Sir Edward Grey: Acheron, the one shot story is set following the events of B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, in which the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense managed to fight off the monsters on earth long enough for humanity to barely escape underground. The story is Mignola’s first full length comic book since Dark Horse Comics published Hellboy in Hell in 2016; here he reunites with award-winning colorist Dave Stewart, as well as letterer and longtime collaborator Clem Robbins. Dark Horse Comics will publish Sir Edward Grey: Acheron this winter, featuring a main cover by Mignola and Stewart and a variant cover by acclaimed artist Ben Stenbeck and Stewart.
COMICS
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy