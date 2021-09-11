First Entrance and Set Photos Surface for AEW Dark at Universal Studios, Notes on TV Taping Plans

– While speaking to Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller, AEW President Tony Khan revealed some planned changes for AEW Dark moving forward and more. Below are some highlights:. Khan on planned changes for AEW Dark: “I’m not going to tape AEW Dark every week going forward. We’re filming Dynamite, Rampage and Elevation in the arena, so now I think it’s a great time to focus on Dark for developmental. I will be putting together some studio show cards. We’ll have some fun events to announce soon for fans to attend AEW Dark. I’ve got one venue that I have a hold on and then sometimes, we will still film in arenas. There will still be stars making appearances and working with the young talent. During the pandemic, Dark has been so great at helping us identify the young talent who are making huge strides. A number of young wrestlers who have come from Dark have made it to TV such as Will Hobbs, Red Velvet and The Varsity Blonds. I really think that show has helped strengthen our roster and build our young talent for the future.”

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO