CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

First Entrance and Set Photos Surface for AEW Dark at Universal Studios, Notes on TV Taping Plans

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– AEW is kicking off its new TV tapings for the new studio format for AEW Dark this weekend at Universal Studios Orlando. The first photos have surfaced on Twitter showing the ring, entrance, and stage setup for the Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios Orlando, which you can view below. This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter also had some additional details regarding plans for the tapings.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H Replaced By Controversial WWE Name

Triple H recently experienced a ‘cardiac event’ after which he had to undergo a procedure to fix the issue. He usually oversees the operations of NXT but it was noted that the new version of NXT won’t be handled by him as Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will take over.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Several Backstage Visitors At Last Night’s AEW Dynamite TV Tapings

According to a report from Pwinsider, New York City-based wrestler Mike Verna was featured in a match on AEW Dark: Elevation. For what it’s worth, Verna was released from the hospital just 24 hours before after getting surgery to repair a tear in his esophagus. ROH Superstar LSG also worked...
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan Confirms AEW Dark Will Move To Universal Studios, Elevation Will Still Be Taped On The Road

Tony Khan confirms that AEW Dark is heading to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Recently, it was reported that AEW Dark was heading to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Of course, this is the former home of IMPACT. Now, Tony Khan has confirmed this news but says he considers it more like WCW Worldwide as opposed to a primary IMPACT Wrestling show.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Wrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair First AEW Photo Revealed

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is likely to join AEW. He recently made some headlines when he had requested his release from WWE and was eventually granted for the same. Now, a picture indicates that his signing with AEW is imminent. Ric Flair spotted with Sting. Flair...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Dark Plans Moving Forward

Last week it was reported that AEW Dark would be transitioning into more of a studio show, filmed on a soundstage at Universal Studios in Florida as opposed to tapings for AEW Dynamite or Rampage. Tony Khan would seemingly confirm the move at the AEW All Out conference call this week, comparing his vision for Dark to WCW’s old Worldwide show from the 90’s.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark & ‘Road To’ AEW Dynamite

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark below. The following matches are featured:. * Jora Johl & TH2 vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta. * The Butcher & The Blade vs. Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott. You can also check out this week’s “Road To”...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Broadcasts#Combat#Universal Studios Orlando#Wrestlinginc Com#The Observer Newsletter#Aew Rampage#Wrestletix
411mania.com

Tony Khan on Planned Changes for AEW Dark, How All Out Will Bring Back Lapsed Fans

– While speaking to Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller, AEW President Tony Khan revealed some planned changes for AEW Dark moving forward and more. Below are some highlights:. Khan on planned changes for AEW Dark: “I’m not going to tape AEW Dark every week going forward. We’re filming Dynamite, Rampage and Elevation in the arena, so now I think it’s a great time to focus on Dark for developmental. I will be putting together some studio show cards. We’ll have some fun events to announce soon for fans to attend AEW Dark. I’ve got one venue that I have a hold on and then sometimes, we will still film in arenas. There will still be stars making appearances and working with the young talent. During the pandemic, Dark has been so great at helping us identify the young talent who are making huge strides. A number of young wrestlers who have come from Dark have made it to TV such as Will Hobbs, Red Velvet and The Varsity Blonds. I really think that show has helped strengthen our roster and build our young talent for the future.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

CM Punk Slated For Special Appearance On AEW Dark

CM Punk made his big AEW debut in Chicago at the First Dance special episode of Rampage. This was followed by an appearance on Dynamite, but now he’s about to make his debut on AEW Dark. The company will air a special edition of AEW Dark tonight prior to All...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings From 9/3

Next week’s AEW Dark episode was taped tonight at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL before AEW Rampage hit the air. Courtesy of Nick Hausman, below are spoilers from the tapings:. * FTW Champion Ricky Starks was on commentary. * 2point0 defeated two local talents in just a few...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW To Air A Special Edition Of AEW Dark Tonight

AEW took to Twitter today, announcing a special edition of AEW Dark which will air tonight at 7PM EST. The following matches are confirmed:. * Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Blair Onyx. * Frankie Kazarian vs. Dean Alexander. * Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project. *...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: The Caretaker’s Portrait Follows in the Footsteps of Master Gracey and Flips Back to the Original Left at Universal Studios Florida

In either a creepy coincidence or a clever reference, the portrait of Albert Caine, better known as the Caretaker, has gone the way of Master Gracey of the Haunted Mansion. You may remember our reports earlier this year as the portrait of Master Gracey was flipped back to his original left, then back to the right, and then finally settled facing the left.
FLORIDA STATE
Fightful

Lee Moriarty Accepts AEW Contract During AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings

Lee Moriarty is All Elite. During the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings ahead of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan offered Lee Moriarty a contract with the promotion. Moriarty accepted the offer. The moment took place following Moriarty's bout against Daniel Garcia. Moriarty is one of the most heralded independent wrestlers who first...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Eleven AEW “Dark: Elevation” Matches Revealed For Tonight

Eleven matches have been confirmed for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, which was taped last week from the NOW Arena near Chicago. Tonight’s Elevation show will be headlined by six-man action as Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin team up to face Rickey Shane Page and Chaos Project. Riho will also be back in singles action as she faces hometown star Skye Blue.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ruby Soho Injured On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite?, Rampage TV Tapings, More

AEW Superstar Jake Roberts will be appearing at the Connecticut Horrorfest on September 18. You can find more details at this link. During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Ruby Soho took a nasty bump off the top rope during her match with Jamie Hayter. Following the show, Soho did not work the AEW Rampage TV taping but there is no word on if she was originally scheduled to work that taping. During and after the match, Soho was seen favoring her neck. We hope to have an update shortly.
WWE
allears.net

PHOTOS: First Look at the Jack’d Up Experience at Universal Orlando!

Tonight’s the VERY first night of Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Orlando (and it’s sold out already for the grand opening)!. But, there’s plenty of time to experience the chills and thrills that await during the huge 30th anniversary. And, there’s even another mini feature happening outside of the parks over at the resorts for all you Halloween Horror Nights fans out there!
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy