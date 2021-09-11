Look: NASA's futuristic eVTOL helicopter is ready for flight tests

Satellite imagery shows that a B-2's late-night emergency landing resulted in it ending up resting on its side off the runway at Whiteman AFB. We were first to report on a mishap that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, and involved one of just 20 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in existence. The incident occurred after the stealth bomber had malfunctioned on a training flight and made an emergency landing at its home airfield—Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri—at around 12:40 AM local time. The aircraft was subsequently damaged upon touching down and restrictions were placed over airspace within six miles of the rural base. While we received an official comment that the incident did indeed occur and that the aircraft was damaged, the extent of the damage was not released. It now appears that the B-2 made a 'runway excursion,' ending up wing-down in the grass beside Whiteman's only runway.

