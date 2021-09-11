CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Photo | Animal shelter to expand its facility

By Shmuel Thaler
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley, an adoptable kitten, looks out a window at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter toward construction that has begun at the site to expand and improve the shelter’s main building. The ongoing work, which is the first of three construction efforts will double the veterinary procedure area, create additional meeting and work spaces, relocate and improve cat and rabbit housing areas, open a community cat room, upgrade public reception areas and improve access to canine play yards. The next phase of the project will add a cat adoption center with coffee shop service and 11 spaces will be added to the existing parking area, taking over an unused open lot adjacent to the shelter’s back service entrance. In 2022, construction will begin on a 1,216-square-foot training and education building. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

