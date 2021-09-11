CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Previewing the Jets’ Opposition: Carolina Panthers

By Bent
ganggreennation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 season gets underway with the Jets heading on the road as an underdog to face a Carolina Panthers team with several familiar faces. The most familiar face of all is Sam Darnold, who is motivated to make the Jets regret their decision to give up on him during the offseason. Darnold’s progress seemed to stagnate last year and the Panthers’ coaching staff is hoping to unlock his potential by improving his technique and preparation habits.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football: ’Noles in the Pros

NFL football is back! Some of the top performers from Week One happen to be FSU alum, which should come as no surprise to Seminole fans. ’Noles in the Pros is also back and we’ll recap the highs and lows from former Florida State players after every week this season.
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Jets defensive preview: Time for the defense to realize its potential

The Carolina Panthers invested heavily into their defense last offseason, using all seven of their draft picks on the defensive side of the ball. That predictably didn’t lead to much early success as the Panthers languished as one of the worst defensive team in the NFL last season, but it stocked the cupboards for the future. The future is somewhat upon us now, so it’s time for this young defense to show what it has when the real bullets start flying.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Make Your Season Long Jets Predictions

The Jets have a lot of changes from this year to last, none more important than the change in coaches from Adam Gase to Robert Saleh plus the switch to Zach Wilson from Sam Darnold at the quarterback position. Obviously there are a lot of factors that go into the...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Panthers Second Half Thread

The first half of the Jets 2021 season opener against the Carolina Panthers is in the books, and the Jets trail the Panthers 16 - 0. The Panthers got the better of the Jets in the first quarter, but neither team could get much going and the two teams had a scoreless first quarter. Braden Mann injured his knee, but Jets kicker Matt Ammendola did an admirable job filling in for the Jets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Chandler
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Ryan Santoso
ganggreennation.com

Final Score: Panthers 19, Jets 14

In the Jets’ 2021 season opener, on a hot and humid mid-September afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, the New York Jets got the Robert Saleh era off to a rough start as they were beaten by the Carolina Panthers, 19 - 14. In the first half the Panthers dominated the...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets-Panthers 3 Takeaways | Jets' Late Push Not Enough, Fall to Carolina , 19-14

The Jets made a late charge Sunday as the Robert Saleh era got underway, outscoring the Panthers 14-3 in the second half. Unfortunately, the Green & White were outscored 16-0 in the opening half and rookie QB Zach Wilson never got a shot for a game-winning drive. Christian McCaffrey's 18-yard run was the final nail as the Jets dropped their season-opener, 19-14.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Xfl#Lions#Cfl#Giants#Morgan Fox#Bills
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Panthers 19 Jets 14

Today’s podcast recaps the first game of the 2021 season. The Jets lost to the Carolina Panthers yesterday in Charlotte, falling to 0-1. This is the third straight opening loss for the Jets and the fifth in six years. The first half of the game was ugly. It was comparable...
NFL
uscannenbergmedia.com

Trojans in the NFL: Week 1

The 2021 NFL season kicked off this past weekend and it did not disappoint. With over 30 former USC Trojans in the league, let’s take a look at some key players, how they fared during the first week of action and what can be expected of them in the weeks that follow.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets System Primer: Preventing Big Plays

This is the first article in a new series detailing key elements of the systems the Jets run. The articles will appear on an irregular schedule based on events that deserve closer examination. One of the biggest influences on Robert Saleh through his rise as a defensive coach in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
houseofsparky.com

Former Sun Devil kicker Zane Gonzalez signed by the Carolina Panthers

Former Arizona State kicker Zane Gonzalez will be taking over place kicking duties for the Carolina Panthers, starting this week. Carolina signed Gonzalez off the Lions’ practice squad Tuesday after he had worked out for the Panthers over the summer. The team waived Ryan Santoso, who went 2 for 2 on field goal attempts in the win over the Jets, but missed an extra point.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy