Previewing the Jets’ Opposition: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers invested heavily into their defense last offseason, using all seven of their draft picks on the defensive side of the ball. That predictably didn’t lead to much early success as the Panthers languished as one of the worst defensive team in the NFL last season, but it stocked the cupboards for the future. The future is somewhat upon us now, so it’s time for this young defense to show what it has when the real bullets start flying.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO