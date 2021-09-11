Previewing the Jets’ Opposition: Carolina Panthers
The 2021 season gets underway with the Jets heading on the road as an underdog to face a Carolina Panthers team with several familiar faces. The most familiar face of all is Sam Darnold, who is motivated to make the Jets regret their decision to give up on him during the offseason. Darnold’s progress seemed to stagnate last year and the Panthers’ coaching staff is hoping to unlock his potential by improving his technique and preparation habits.www.ganggreennation.com
