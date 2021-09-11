CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

MP claims Yorkshire’s timing of Azeem Rafiq statement release left ‘a bad taste’

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYdR6_0btEKknR00

Yorkshire’s timing in releasing a statement accepting Azeem Rafiq had experienced racial harassment and bullying at the club “left a bad taste”, according to Shadow Digital Culture Media and Sport Secretary Jo Stevens.

Barely a quarter of an hour after England dramatically announced their fifth LV= Insurance Test against India at Emirates Old Trafford was off, Yorkshire conceded for the first time Rafiq had been the victim of racial abuse.

The club cited legal reasons for not releasing a full report, believed to be in excess of 100 pages compiled by an independent panel after a year-long investigation, but put out a summary of findings and recommendations on Friday.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain questioned whether Yorkshire had chosen a “good day to hide bad news” and although it is understood the county had been preparing to put out a statement prior to the international news breaking, Stevens was another to take a dim view of the situation.

“The timing of the statement left a bad taste coming as the cricketing world was focused on the unprecedented cancellation of England’s Test match with India,” the Labour MP said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Roger Hutton, the Yorkshire chair, offered “sincere, profound and unreserved apologies” to Rafiq and his family in the club’s statement, with seven of the 43 allegations made by the former off-spinner upheld.

While the rest were not upheld, some of those were because of a lack of evidence, including the central claim of institutional racism. Following Yorkshire’s release, Rafiq, who who represented the club from 2008 to 2014 then 2016 to 2018, labelled his former employers’ handling of the process “atrocious”.

DCMS chair Julian Knight accused the county of a “lack of genuine contrition” and demanded to know “what action will be taken” after the panel concluded there were three separate instances where former players used racist language before 2010 and an ex-coach “regularly used racist language” before 2012.

The panel also accepted that there was a failure by the club in August 2018 to follow up on allegations Rafiq made at that time. An enquiry was commissioned by Yorkshire last September, a month after the former England Under-19 captain said that institutional racism during his time at the club left him feeling suicidal.

The panel made a swathe of recommendations, including on policies, training, culture and recruitment, and Stevens is eager to find out how they will be implemented to avoid anyone else suffering the same mistreatment.

“It is absolutely right that Yorkshire has apologised unreservedly to Azeem Rafiq after he suffered racial harassment and bullying at the club,” Stevens added.

“It is also very concerning that the inquiry found that the club did not properly follow their own internal procedures following the initial allegations in 2018.

“Absent from their statement is any commitment as to when the recommendations of the investigation panel will be implemented. Yorkshire need to now demonstrate through actions as well as words that no employee of the club, player or otherwise, will be subjected to any form of discrimination in the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq slams Yorkshire Country Cricket racism investigation process as ‘atrocious’

The former Yorkshire County Cricket Club player Azeem Rafiq has denounced the process of an investigation into more than 40 allegations of racism he made against the Club as “atrocious.”Yorkshire released a statement earlier this morning acknowledging that Rafiq had been “a victim of racial harassment and bullying” during his two spells with the Club, after an investigation by an independent panel.The statement also accepted that Yorkshire failed to properly investigate the spin bowler’s claims when he first raised them in 2018, In August 2018, when Azeem Rafiq raised concerns of racism there was a failure by the Club...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Hussain
Person
Jo Stevens
Person
Azeem Rafiq
BBC

Duxford Spitfire emblazoned with 6,500 names to thank NHS

A Spitfire has been emblazoned with 6,500 names as part of a project to raise money for NHS charities. The Aircraft Restoration Company, in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, first flew the plane with "Thank U NHS" under its wings for the NHS' 72nd birthday. The family-owned business then decided to raise money...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mirror

Azeem Rafiq slams Yorkshire's 'atrocious' handling of his racism allegations

Azeem Rafiq has slammed former club Yorkshire after they revealed only a summary of the report into institutional racism at the club following his allegations. While Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton publicly apologised to Rafiq and accepted he had been a victim of racial harassment and bullying at the club, the former England U19 captain released a statement condemning their investigation process.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Chair Roger Hutton#Labour Mp#Ecb#Emirates Old Trafford#England Cricket
The Independent

NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan over security concerns

New Zealand abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.New Zealand Cricket said it received a security alert from its government and made the decision to cancel the tour just moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi Both teams stayed at their hotel.“Following an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue...
WORLD
Daily Mirror

India captain Virat Kohli breaks silence on cancelled England Test

India captain Virat Kohli described the cancellation of the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford as "unfortunate". The game was called off mere hours before it was due to start, after a fourth member of India's backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus. A statement from the ECB said: "Due...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Peter Shilton backs campaign to end gambling advertising in football

The England great battled a gambling addiction for 45 years and wants to see branding of betting firms removed from the sport. Goalkeeper Peter Shilton has joined calls for an end to gambling advertising and sponsorship of football. England’s most-capped player is lending his support to families who have lost...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Captain Heather Knight leads England to victory in first ODI against New Zealand

Captain Heather Knight led from the front with an impressive 89 as England won the opening one-day international against New Zealand by 30 runs at Bristol. Knight came in after a steady but unremarkable start from England and helped her side recover from a mini collapse which saw them slide from 109 for one to 140 for five, before they were eventually bowled out for 241 .
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Southgate sees brighter future from adversity after England’s Euros final defeat

Gareth Southgate believes the ugly aftermath of England’s Euro 2020 final defeat showed the country at its worst but believes a brighter future can be moulded from the adversity. England players Bukayo Saka Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were subjected to considerable racist abuse online after missing penalties in the...
SOCCER
BBC

Dorman Long tower to be destroyed after listed status revoked

An industrial tower is to be demolished after a last-minute conservation listing was quashed by the new culture secretary hours after her appointment. Plans to destroy the Dorman Long structure on the former Redcar steelworks site were revealed by Redcar and Cleveland Council a week ago. However, Historic England granted...
U.K.
The Independent

England captain Steph Houghton ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

England captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg due to an ankle injury.The Football Association announced Houghton had sustained the problem during the Lionesses’ final training session prior to Friday’s clash with North Macedonia at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, and was returning to Manchester City for further assessment.Arsenal’s Leah Williamson Houghton’s fellow defender, will now skipper England in Friday’s contest.England boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement from the FA: “First and foremost we would like to wish Steph a speedy recovery and hope to see her back...
SOCCER
Variety

U.K. Media Mayhem as Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Replaced Mere Hour Before Major Channel 4 Speech

Just 45 minutes before Oliver Dowden was set to address the British television industry at the Royal Television Society confab in Cambridge, the Culture Secretary was replaced in a shock cabinet reshuffle that helped produce one of the most baffling media moments in recent memory. Dowden has been replaced by Nadine Dorries (pictured), an author and a Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005. Dorries most recently served as Minister for Mental Health, Suicide Prevention and Patient Safety. But in a bizarre twist, she’s probably best known in the U.K. for a controversial 12-day stint on ITV’s reality juggernaut “I’m...
U.K.
Telegraph

‘Boris’s Burrow’ tunnel to Northern Ireland ditched over £100bn price tag

Plans to build a tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland have been ditched after experts warned that the project would cost around £100 billion. Boris Johnson had previously backed the idea of a new link across the Irish Sea, seeing it as a way to boost the Union and trade, and it was considered as part of an ongoing UK-wide transport review.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid urges GPs to see patients face-to-face despite fears return to surgeries is ‘unworkable’

Health secretary Sajid Javid has urged GPs to see their patients face-to-face despite a trade union’s warning that a mass return to surgeries is “unworkable” and “impractical”. Mr Javid told MPs on Tuesday that the Government “intends to do a lot more” to ensure in-person consultations go ahead, but did not reveal what specific actions ministers would take. Speaking in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Dean Russell raised concerns over some GP surgeries in his Watford constituency which he claimed were “still not opening their doors” to see patients.Asked whether he believes that face-to-face consultations should resume immediately, Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel update: Which countries are on the green list?

It has been announced that the former “traffic light” lists of destinations will be scrapped from 4 October in favour of just two lists.The green list will be replaced by a list of countries that are deemed “safe” for travel by the UK government, the amber list will no longer exist, and the red list will remain of destinations deemed “unsafe for travel”.The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 17 September, and will take effect from Monday 4 October.The new look “safe list” - described by the Department for Transport as the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

245K+
Followers
111K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy