FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Chelsea | Another tough challenge

By Ian Decker
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most important thing to remember for a team that lost 4–0 in its opening fixture is that each week presents a new opportunity to earn three points. Everton Women face fellow WSL side Chelsea on Sunday, September 12th at 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST, with the game being played at Kingsmeadow. Last weekend’s loss to Manchester City was expected, but the result might have required a double-take. Conceding four goals at home after an impressive transfer window that saw a total of nine players arrive at Finch Farm is a disappointment, but perspective is paramount.

