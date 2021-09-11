FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Chelsea | Another tough challenge

Aston Villa and Chelsea have come together for some of the Premier League’s most intriguing clashes since the Villains returned to the top flight a few seasons ago. Villa has been a thorn in the Blues’ side over the last few years, perhaps more than any other team since Bournemouth and Watford were relegated. This was never more true than during the final week of the 2020/21 campaign when Dean Smith’s men defeated Chelsea to potentially keep the eventual European Champions out of the top four. It was a pathetic showing by the Blues, who lucked out and remained in the top four thanks to Tottenham’s surprising victory over Leicester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO