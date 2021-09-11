CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump releases 9/11 statement, says he'll be in Manhattan

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Former President Donald Trump released a statement for 9/11 after indicating that he’d visit Manhattan at some point Saturday as the city marked the solemn 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. In his statement, Trump said Sept. 11 “represents great sorrow for our Country” as...

Trump, on 9/11, teases 2024 run

Former President Trump this year has repeatedly flirted with making another presidential run in 2024 to try and return to the White House. And he did it again this weekend during a stop at a New York City police precinct and neighboring firehouse in midtown Manhattan as he paid tribute to first responders on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Trump says he will visit Ground Zero to mark 9/11 20th anniversary

Former President Donald Trump said he will visit Ground Zero Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The 45th president revealed that he would travel to Manhattan in an interview with Fox News Friday. Trump had been tight-lipped about whether he would commemorate the tragedy....
