VIDEOS & PICS: NYC's 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) — First responders from around the country joined President Joe Biden, other officials and family and friends of 9/11 victims in New York City Saturday to solemnly commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. Nearly 3,000 were killed in New York City in 2001 in...

