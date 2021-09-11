CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Soccer-Ronaldo takes United top as City win and Spurs slump

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Two goals from returning hero Cristiano Ronaldo sent Manchester United top of the Premier League after early season pace-setters Tottenham Hotspur fell to a surprise 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace. Champions Manchester City made it three wins out of four with a 1-0 win at Leicester...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Soccer – Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again

(Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo shirt number: New Manchester United forward takes No7 from Edinson Cavani

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s No7 shirt on his return to Old Trafford. Edinson Cavani had worn 7 but agreed to switch to No21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.Ronaldo wore the No7 in his first stint at the club from 2003 until 2009, when he developed from talented teenager to the best player in the world under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances and winning three Premier Leagues and the Champions League.Ronaldo inherited the shirt from David Beckham, who took it on from Eric Cantona. Previous United legends to have work No7 include George Best and Bryan Robson. The nostalgic shirt completes Ronaldo’s homecoming narrative, and he is now set to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford. More to follow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo takes part in his first Manchester United training session after sealing return

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running at Manchester United after taking part in his first training session at the club following his sensational return. Superstar Ronaldo, who is back at Old Trafford after 12 years away, spent today at their Carrington training complex with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and then moved on to some drills alongside his new team-mates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Freddie Woodman
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Javier Manquillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwich City#Manchester City#Spurs#Reuters#The Premier League#Arsenal#Brighton Hove Albion#Juventus#Old Trafford#Palace#Conor Gallagher Cross#Frenchman#Brazilian#Gabonese
ESPN

Ronaldo never destined for Manchester City over Manchester United - Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there was no chance Cristiano Ronaldo would sign for Manchester City even before Manchester United swooped in to snatch his signature. City expressed an interest in Ronaldo as they searched for a striker during the final days of the transfer window. But Solskjaer insists the 36-year-old, who could make his second United against Newcastle on Saturday, was never destined for the Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Metro International

Soccer-Ronaldo debut double as Man Utd thrash Newcastle to go top

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -After all the hype, the build-up and expectation, Cristiano Ronaldo delivered in almost inevitable fashion on his return to Manchester United scoring twice to send his side top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday. With his compatriot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United signing was never close to joining City, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he never feared that Cristiano Ronaldo would join rivals Manchester City, despite their late interest in his new signing towards the close of the summer window.Ronaldo was widely expected to join City after letting former club Juventus know that he intended to leave, only for Manchester United to swoop in and re-sign the Old Trafford favourite 12 years after his departure for Real Madrid.Solskjaer was one of the leading instigators behind United's late move alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Ronaldo's former United team-mates, who helped convince the 36-year-old to return.Ronaldo is now set to make...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
740thefan.com

Soccer-Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Spurs beat Man City in WSL

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Newcomers Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in their first FA Women’s Super League home game as Manchester City crashed to a controversial 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s late kickoff. City took an early lead, but Spurs equalised against the run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as Manchester United bag a 4-1 win courtesy of Ronaldo’s brace

It’s the home game for Manchester United at Old Trafford as they take on Newcastle United in their quest to reclaim their top spot in the Premier League leaderboard. It was the perfect start for United as Ronaldo scored the opening goal on his return, courtesy of a rebound. It was later equalized by Javier Manquillo. However as the match proceeded, a beautiful assist by Luke Shaw gave Ronaldo his second goal of the match. It was then made 3-1 by Bruno Fernandes off a magnificent out-of-the-box goal in the right corner of the goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Spurs upset Man City in controversial Women’s Super League win

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding an early goal to pull off a controversial 2-1 win at Manchester City in the FA Women’s Super League on Sunday as Spurs player Rosella Ayane appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to the winning goal. Unbeaten at home in...
SOCCER
inputmag.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United soccer jersey breaks records, beats Messi’s

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed sales records before he even stepped onto the pitch for Manchester United. Online sports retailer Fanatics reports Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirt for the Red Devils sold more in a single day than any other player’s ever had, besting Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint Germain, LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Report: Man City ‘admire’ £67m man with four goals in four games this season

Manchester City missed out on signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, but the Premier League champions aren’t giving up their pursuit of a centre-forward. Dean Smith of Eurosport says Director of Football Txiki Begiristain ‘is an admirer’ of Mikel Oyarzabal who is believed to be a genuine transfer target, so there could be some movement in the future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City may not have won the Champions League during their period of domestic dominance over the past decade, but they are without a doubt now a European powerhouse.The English champions have progressed from the group stage of Europe’s premier competition in each of the last eight campaigns, a run which stretches back to the 2012-13 season.However, they have been handed a very tough group this time around, with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig (tonight’s opponents) and Club Brugge also vying for the top two spots in Group A.Pep Guardiola has never exited the Champions League group stages as a manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Paul Scholes critical of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Young Boys defeat

Paul Scholes has his say on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Paul Scholes has said that the only difference between Manchester United and their main Premier League rivals is the “quality of the managers.”. The ex-Man United midfielder was speaking ahead of the club’s Champions League defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy