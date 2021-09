Kansas Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, is working to bring in an expert as he continues an investigation into February’s spike in natural gas prices. Schmidt is looking to retain a law firm with experience in the natural gas market to help with this investigation, which is looking to find if any laws were broken when natural gas prices skyrocketed as the state saw record cold temperatures earlier this year. Any firms interested in taking part in this effort can respond until October 28.

