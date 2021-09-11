CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino’s Apple must ease App store rules, US judge orders in blow to iPhone maker

In what could be contemplated as a latest blow to Cupertino, California-headquartered iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc., a US Federal Judge had ruled on Friday that the United States’ largest corporate taxpayer must ease its App Store rules, allowing developers to let their users use other payment systems, marking up a major triumph for ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games alongside other app manufacturers.

Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
omahanews.net

In a win for developers, US court rules to limit Apple App Store rules

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In a partial win for Epic Games, creator of "Fortnite," and other app makers, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has limited the use of some of Apple's App Store rules. The ruling on Friday, which came after a three-week trial, stipulates that Apple must allow developers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Android Police

Judge rules iPhone devs can route in-app transactions away from App Store, but Apple declares a win

Apple probably knew what was coming down the pike when it decided last week to allow app developers to communicate to customers ways to conduct in-app transactions that circumvent the App Store and its 30% commission fee. But it looks like the skids are coming on anyway as the most prominent lawsuit over the iPhone maker's alleged monopoly on iOS app sales takes a major turn.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Apple Shares Slide Following Judge's Ruling In Epic Games App Store Lawsuit

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares, which touched a 52-week high earlier this week, are in reversal mode Friday. What Happened: Apple was hit by the ruling issued by a U.S. judge on the antitrust lawsuit brought about by Epic Games over the company's restrictive practices in its App Store and the 30% commission its charges for each purchase made on its App Store.
TECHNOLOGY
shorelinemedia.net

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in ruling

A federal judge has ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

In a huge blow, judge rules Apple can't force developers to exclusively use its App Store payment system

(CNN Business) — Apple can no longer prohibit app developers from directing users to payment options outside its App Store, a judge ruled on Friday. The decision, which followed a contentious court battle with the maker of the hugely popular Fortnite video game, is a major blow to Apple — but the company also scored a partial victory as the judge stopped short of calling it a monopoly.
TECHNOLOGY
wpr.org

Judge Rules Apple Must Change Its Tightly Controlled App Store

A federal judge ordered Apple on Friday to crack open the tightly controlled App Store and "steer" people using apps to payment methods other than Apple's own processer, which usually collects a 30% commission on app purchases. The decision, by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is a major blow...
TECHNOLOGY
WRAL News

Judge Orders Apple to Ease Restrictions on App Developers

A federal judge Friday struck a serious blow to Apple’s control of its app store, giving companies a way to avoid handing Apple a cut of their app sales and potentially upending a $100 billion online market. Apple counts on revenue from its app store to fuel its expansive profits,...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Apple unveils iPhone 13, new iPad, iPad mini and bigger Apple Watch

Apple Inc. unveiled today during its “California Streaming” press event a series of much-anticipated new products, including the new iPhone 13 lineup, a new iPad and iPad mini, and the Apple Watch Series 7. The company also touted its upcoming A15 Bionic chip, which will be featured in the iPhone...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

US judge rules Apple can't block in-app purchasing

In a mixed verdict in the high-profile court battle between Epic Games and Apple, a federal judge on Friday ruled that Apple can't block third-party developers from adding in-app purchasing mechanisms to iOS apps. At the same time, the judge ruled that Apple has not violated state or federal antitrust laws.
TECHNOLOGY
nintendowire.com

Apple can no longer enforce in-app purchases through App Store, Judge rules in case against Epic Games

Today, the lawsuit between Apple and Epic Games over Fortnite’s microtransactions came to an end as Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers handed down a verdict for the ongoing case. Rogers issued an injunction that addressed a longstanding complaint between mobile developers and Apple. The possibility for developers to direct users to their own websites for digital purchases and subscriptions will become viable. Apple will no longer be able to force developers to have customers make direct purchases through their dedicated App Store.
VIDEO GAMES
techxplore.com

Epic Games to appeal US ruling in Apple app store fight

Epic Games said Friday it will appeal a US judge's ruling that loosened Apple's control over app store payments, but did not brand the tech giant's dominance as a monopoly. Apple was non-committal about whether it would appeal but Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney tweeted "We will fight on", and the company confirmed plans to contest the verdict.
VIDEO GAMES
