Cupertino’s Apple must ease App store rules, US judge orders in blow to iPhone maker
In what could be contemplated as a latest blow to Cupertino, California-headquartered iPhone manufacturer Apple Inc., a US Federal Judge had ruled on Friday that the United States’ largest corporate taxpayer must ease its App Store rules, allowing developers to let their users use other payment systems, marking up a major triumph for ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games alongside other app manufacturers.www.financial-world.org
