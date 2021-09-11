CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Anti COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Greece

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nn8qM_0btEJCwe00

ATHENS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Greek police fired tear gas and water canon on Saturday to break up a demonstration of thousands of people protesting against mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.

Authorities said protesters hurled flares at police in Greece's second-biggest city of Thessaloniki, who blocked them from trying to reach the area where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was due to deliver his annual economic address.

The annual speech typically attracts crowds of demonstrators, and police estimated more than 15,000 people, including labour unions, took part in the demonstrations on issues ranging from economic policy to COVID-19 vaccines.

Protests against COVID-19 vaccinations began in July after the government announced the mandatory inoculation of health care workers and nursing home staff. Authorities have suggested vaccines could become obligatory for other groups too, such as teachers.

"Yes to vaccines, but not mandatorily," the federation of public hospital workers, POEDYN, said in a statement.

Greece has suspended nearly 6,000 frontline health care workers from their jobs for missing a Sept. 1 deadline to get at least one vaccine shot. Earlier this month, it offered unvaccinated healthcare workers a second chance to get a shot and allow those who have been suspended to return to work.

POEDYN is worried that a total of 10,000 unvaccinated staff could be suspended, disrupting operations at understaffed hospitals at a time when infections remain high.

Demonstrations against compulsory vaccination also took place in Istanbul on Saturday, where more than 2,000 Turks protested against the government's new inoculation push. read more

Around 5.7 million Greeks, or 55% of the population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 59% have received one dose, according to the latest official figures.

The country recorded 2,197 confirmed new infections on Saturday, and 39 deaths.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greece begins administering COVID vaccines outside churches

ARCHANES, Greece — (AP) — Greece has begun administering vaccinations for COVID-19 outside churches in a pilot program recently announced by the government as a means of encouraging more people to get the shots. Mobile National Health Organization units began administering shots Monday in a church yard in Archanes, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Anti-vaccine protesters try to storm MHRA headquarters

A group of anti-vaccine protesters have tried to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in central London. Footage posted on social media shows a group of demonstrators being held back by police as they try to get into the building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf on Friday afternoon.
PROTESTS
globalvoices.org

Anti-vaccination protesters storm Slovenian public broadcaster, threatening journalists

A group of protesters that deny the existence of COVID-19 and oppose epidemiological measures and vaccination have stormed the studio of Public Broadcaster Radio Television (RTV) Slovenia on Friday evening, demanding airtime to present their views. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on September 3, as anti-vaccination protesters entered...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
geneticliteracyproject.org

Anti-mask and vaccine rejectionist protests increasingly turn violent

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Across the country, anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns, and educators, medical professionals and public figures have...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Police to increase presence at school following anti-vax protests

West Mercia Police have said that there will be an ‘increased presence’ at a local school over the next few days following a series of anti-vaccination protests. Campaigners opposed to Covid vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds have been outside Madeley Academy in Telford repeatedly in recent days. They were present...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Cambodia vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds before schools reopen

Cambodia began vaccinating 6-to-11-year-olds Friday so students can safely return to schools that have been closed for months due to the coronavirus.Prime Minister Hun Sen inaugurated the campaign to vaccinate the children, speaking live on state television and his Facebook page as his grandchildren and young family members of other senior officials were shown being given their jabs. “To protect children’s health and their lives is our duty because we want to make sure that once they go back to their schools, these children and their teachers are safe from COVID-19,” Hun Sen declared.Cambodia already has been vaccinating older...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Police#Vaccinations#Protest Riot#Covid#Poedyn#Turks#Greeks
The Independent

Slovenia starts mandatory vaccination for government workers

Slovenia’s government said on Friday that it would immediately start with compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for all government employees, stepping up anti-virus measures that had already sparked a major riot in the small Alpine state.All government workers will need to receive one shot by Oct. 1 and a second a month later, unless they get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.PCR tests will no longer be accepted to gain entry into government-funded workplaces, including state-run hospitals.Earlier this week, the government introduced the compulsory display of COVID-19 passes proving vaccination or a negative PCR result in order to access private places of work as well as hospitals, gas stations, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places.That measure spawned major street riots in the capital, Ljubljana on Wednesday. Slovenian health officials said that the COVID-19 pass measure has raised public interest in vaccination amid a significant upsurge in new infections.Nearly half of the European Union member country's 2 million population has so far been fully vaccinated, well below the bloc average.
WORLD
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
The Independent

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19. With about 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain.Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care and emergency workers in France, and Wednesday is the deadline for such staff to have had at least one shot. Failing that, they face having pay suspended or not being able to work. But a top court has forbidden staff to be fired outright.The mandate was approved by France's parliament over the summer, after the...
WORLD
NPR

3,000 Health Care Workers In France Have Been Suspended For Not Getting A COVID Shot

France's health minister has said that thousands of health care workers across the country have been suspended without pay for failing to get a required COVID-19 vaccine. "Some 3,000 suspensions were notified yesterday to employees at health centers and clinics who have not yet been vaccinated," Olivier Véran, the health minister, told France's RTL radio on Thursday, according to a France 24 translation.
WORLD
newschain

Police officers injured during clashes with protesters

Five officers have been injured and 10 people arrested during clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in central London, the Metropolitan Police has said. The force said a number of protesters had “become violent” towards police during action in the capital. In a tweet, Scotland Yard said “These ugly scenes are not...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Anti-vaccine protesters clash with police after attempting to storm medicines regulator

Four police officers were injured during clashes in London on Friday after anti-vaccine protesters attempted to storm the headquarters of the government agency responsible for bringing Covid vaccines to the UK public.Metropolitan Police officers blocked the ‘anti-vaxx’ crowd from entering the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in Canary Wharf.The force said protestors had “become violent” which was “ unacceptable”. Scotland Yard tweeted: “We have made 10 arrests while policing this protest group. They originally gathered at Canary Wharf and then travelled to South Kensington.”Protesters in London try to storm the MHRA HQ in Canary...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Police officers injured during clashes with protesters

The Metropolitan Police said violence towards officers is ‘unacceptable’. Four officers have been injured during clashes with anti-vaccine protesters in central London, the Metropolitan Police has said. The force said a number of protesters had “become violent” towards police during action in the capital. In a tweet, Scotland Yard said:...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

182K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy