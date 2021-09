Fuller purse! Candace Cameron Bure is like a modern-day Marry Poppins — she packs a lot of little things into her go-to handbag. “It’s a small bag and yet there is kind of a lot of stuff in it. This is my everyday bag,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly of her Christian Dior purse. “I do have, like, a big, big tote when I’m working that I carry and have a lot of other stuff [in] and my computer. But I don’t have that with me today. I just have my purse that, you know, I take when I go grocery shopping and to whatever stores I have to go to.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO