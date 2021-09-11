CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Chris Naggar: Moves up Saturday

 6 days ago

Naggar was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. It's unclear if Naggar is expected to play Saturday or if the team is simply taking a cautious approach with its depth chart while nominal starter Chase McLaughlin continues to battle a hamstring injury. It sure seems like the move might indicate something regarding McLaughlin's status, but the team has until Sunday afternoon to officially make any sort of decision regarding the status of its kicker.

