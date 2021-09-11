CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' Joe Musgrove: Gets no offensive support Friday

Musgrove (10-9) suffered the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out seven. The performance was not among Musgrove's best as a Padre -- he issued a season-high five walks and gave up three runs for the first time since Aug. 14 -- but he still managed to secure his third quality start in his past four outings. However, San Diego's offense remained stale against the division-rival Dodgers, resulting in the right-hander's ninth loss. Musgrove's so-so 10-9 record doesn't do justice to his effectiveness on the campaign, as he has posted a 2.93 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 180:45 K:BB across 159.2 innings. His next start is likely to come in San Francisco next week.

